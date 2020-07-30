Post Malone Tells Joe Rogan His Memories From Multiple UFO Sightings

Post Malone recently revealed on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast that he has had multiple UFO sightings. The Rockstar rapper had a four hour long interview with Joe Rogan. Post Malone gave a full description of the many UFOs he has seen in his life.

When it comes to aliens, UFOs and other extraterrestrials, each person has their own opinion on it. Joe Rogan on his podcast expressed that though he believes in life on other planets, he is a little hesitant in believing claims of people having a close encounter with it. He also joked that if there were aliens, they would not like us.

Post Malone reveals he has had multiple UFO sightings

Joe Rogan's remarks prompted Post Malone to tell that he himself has had UFO sightings. The singer also revealed that not just once, he has seen a UFO multiple times in his 25 years of life. At around 20:20 minute mark, Post Malone talked about UFO sightings and he said, "I’ve seen one. I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York". He further said,

“Let me precursor this: My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at very strict deadline—probably 10 p.m. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just goes off … You cannot explain it.”

Joe Rogan asked Malone about how strong his memory of this incident was. Malone admitted that his memory regarding this incident was “medium”. But Malone emphasised that he has had a more recent UFO sighting as well. He explained that he saw them in his current hometown of Utah and in South California as well. The rapper revealed:

I used to live in Tarzana … It looked kind of like—it sounds corny—but like a classic forcefield … it’s kind of like a dome in a circular shape. In Tarzana, looking down at the city. And I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like four other people, and they saw it too.

Watch the video below

Post Malone is an American singer-songwriter who is 25 years of age. The singer is known for his introspective songwriting and laconic vocal style and for bending a range of genres including country, grunge, hip hop and R&B. He has won several awards for his songs like Better Now, Psycho, Rockstar.

Image Credits: Post Malone Instagram

