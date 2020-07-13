Justin Bieber, Kehlani And Other Celebrities With A Face Tattoo; See Here

There are several celebrities who are known to have face tattoos. Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, Kehlani are two such actors who have catchy tattoos on their faces. Read on to know more about such celebrities who are obsessed with tattoos:

Celebrities who have gotten face tattoos

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is one of the highly successful pop stars in the world. The singer has made several hit songs like Baby, Let Me Love You, Yummy, Intentions, Sorry, What Do You Mean? As Long As You Love Me and others. He is known for his tattoos on his body. Last year, the singer got a face tattoo that reads 'grace'. Check out Bieber's face tattoo:

Justin Bieber recently got a new face tattoo.



His new "grace" tattoo "represents his faith and purpose in God." https://t.co/E8p9CkbJ0U pic.twitter.com/aGNCmdur1Z — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 2, 2019

Kehlani

Kehlani, the popular American singer-songwriter, gained immense popularity as a member of the famous teen group named Poplyfe. Some of the most memorable songs of Kehlani include Gangsta, Good Life, Good Thing, Nights Like This, Toxic, and others. The singer has gotten several tattoos on her body including her arms and neck. Kehlani also face tattoos under her eyes.

6Lack

Ricardo Valdez Valentine, also known as 6Lack, gained widespread attention for his singles, like Prblms. The rapper dropped his second album titled East Atlanta Love Letter in the year 2018 and the album bagged top position on Billboard 200 chart. The grammy award winner also received a stupendous response for his OTW, which was a collaboration between him, Khalid, and Ty Dolla Sign. The actor has a tattoo that appears to be a dot under his eyes.

Post Malone

Austin Richard Post aka Post Malone is widely known for his laconic vocal style also for his unique style of writing which is majorly introspective. Malone is one of the critically acclaimed artists known for blending various genres like country, hip hop, and R&B. His track titled Sunflower bagged the top position on the Hot 100. Goodbyes is yet another popular song of Post Malone that has bagged a whopping 153 million views on YouTube. The actor has several tattoos inked on his face, one of which appears to be a sword, while the others read 'Always Tired'.

Tyga

Tyga has made several memorable songs including Swish, Taste, Loco Contigo, Girls Gave Fun. His collaboration with Nicki Minaj in Dip garnered widespread attention. Tyga is yet another celebrity who has gotten a face tattoo. The singer has a face tattoo above his eyebrows. Have a look:

