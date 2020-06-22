Post Malone Gives A Glimpse Of His New Skeleton Tattoo And Haircut; See Post

Post Malone recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself. In the picture, he was seen flaunting his new haircut and also his skeleton tattoo. He is also seen posing with his face sideways that makes his tattoo visible. The skeleton tattoo starts from the side of his forehead and goes down till the edge of his ear.

Post Malone is also seen donning a shaved head as he captioned the picture, "I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool." He further wrote, "Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking a**. Love, Austin." Check out his new look.

Earlier, Rapper Post Malone decided to take a break from his social media and to focus on his mental health. The 24-year-old rapper penned down a huge paragraph and stated that he is taking a step back from social media. He stated that with everything that has been going on in the USA, the social media platform would have been a boon. However, he added that he needs to focus on his mental health.

In the post, Post Malone wrote that he has been distancing himself from social media and that he had been giving the reins in someone else’s hand. However, he stated that there has been a misuse of his social media. Post Malone’s lack of presence on social media post George Floyd's death had allegedly alerted a few of his fans. Hence he added that he stands with George Floyd and with those who are taking a stand.

In the social media post he had shared, Post Malone wrote, ‘A platform is a terrible thing to waste, especially in times of heartache in our country and the entire world, and especially when someone has the ability to speak out. Over the past few months I have been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and letting others have more control over posts on my pages. That being said, I see frustrations over the blatant miss-use of my social media. Especially, when I have a voice to speak loudly, and so far have not. I would like to apologise for that.’

Post Malone further added that he was heartbroken after he saw George Floyd’s video. He wrote, ‘I watched the video, and when I saw it, my heart sank into my stomach. I am so appalled and so heartbroken. I cannot believe in this day violence like that is so commonplace and still happening.’

