Post Malone Got A Tattoo Of Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce After Losing At Beer Pong

Passing the ball down the field may not be Patrick Mahomes' only skill set. As it appears, the NFL's highest-paid player is equally adept at playing beer pong. During a recent interview with GQ, the reigning Super Bowl MVP recalled the time he and teammate Travis Kelce faced rapper Post Malone in a series of beer pong games prior to a concert. Mahomes revealed that the rapper was forced to get the signatures of the two Kansas City Chiefs stars tattooed on his arm after he was quite handsomely beaten in the contest.

When Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce faced Post Malone in a game of beer pong

The beer pong showdown went down after the Chiefs had newly won Super Bowl LIV. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were VIP visitors at one of Post Malone's concerts in Kansas City. The NFL stars met Malone before the concert began, where they faced each other in a game of beer pong. Things soon took a competitive turn. Mahomes said he scored around 14 to 15 straight victories over the rapper before Malone decided to place the unusual bet. Mahomes told GQ that Malone made the wager saying he would get a tattoo of both Mahomes and Kelce's signatures if he lost. And that's exactly what happened.

"He has a tattoo artist literally in the room. I'm like, 'Dude, you do not actually have to get a tattoo of our autographs," Patrick Mahomes told GQ

Post Malone got a tattoo of signatures of the duo along with a Kansas City Chiefs logo on his forearm:

It continued backstage where @PostMalone challenged them to his true competitive obsession...Beer Pong 🍻 pic.twitter.com/9T724xDza7 — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) February 18, 2020

Patrick Mahomes took the internet by storm after he became the first North American athlete to sign a half-a-million-dollar contract. He agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth a reported $503 million. His AAV (annual average value) is expected to between $40 million to $45 million, which makes him the highest-paid player in the league. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's $35 million annual salary was the previous highest in the league. Mahomes is contracted to the Chiefs through the 2031 season.

(Image Credits: Patrick Mahomes Instagram Handle, Adam Lefkoe Twitter Handle, AP)