Prateek Kuhad Drops 'Kasoor' Video, Asks People To Think About Their First Love

Delhi-based Prateek Kuhad made his debut with the song Raat Raazi but gained recognition post her debut album In Tokens & Charms in 2015. The next year, he made his Bollywood debut with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Katrina Kaif's Baar Baar Dekho. Kuhad has been a popular name since then and also made it former American President Obama's playlist. The singer released the official music video for his latest song Kasoor at midnight on July 1.

Prateek Kuhad's music video for Kasoor

All of Prateek Kuhad's music videos are known to be unique. The singer always goes for an abstract concept instead of adding a traditional storyline to his songs. He went for a unique idea for Kasoor as well and asked people to send in certain videos before the release.

Throughout the videos, Kasoor plays in the background while the screen displays some questions. What follows is a compilation of the different reactions that people sent in for those questions. It comes together as a beautiful video that does justice to the lyrics of the song.

Apart from fans and friends, the video also features some popular personalities like Jim Sarbh, Mallika Dua, singer Jonita Gandhi, and YouTuber Beer Biceps. The music video already has over 7 lakh views on Prateek Kuhad's social media and close to one lakh views within 9 hours of its release. Other most popular tracks of Prateek include Cold/Mess, Pause, Tum Jab Paas, Dil Beparwah, and more.

The singer's songs have also featured in the Dice Media web series Little Things starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar. Last year, Kuhad also performed in sold-out auditoriums during his tour in the US, Europe, and India. His songs are often considered to be the right music for heartbreaks. Commenting on it in an interview with a portal, the singer said that as a generation, they take heartbreaks seriously. He added that it affects everyone deeply and he ends up writing about it because nobody is ''immune to it''.

The singer said he does not believe that one has to go through emotional upheaval to come up with good music. He said that songwriting is a craft and the more one does it, the better they get. Kuhad added that there are personal aspects that come at play but if a song is bad, it would remain so despite its authenticity. Prateek further said that ultimately, it is a person's discipline and commitment that makes them a good artist and not the heartbreaks.

