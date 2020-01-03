Prateek Kuhad's Most Romantic Songs That Will Make You Fall Deeply In Love; See List

New Delhi-based singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian independent music scene with the debut of his album, In Tokens & Charms over five years ago. Known for his raw and innocent voice, Prateek Kuhad has been making waves at Austin’s SXSW conference/festival ever since 2013. He has many accomplishments and also won many accolades throughout his career including the MTV Europe Music Awards and the Radio City Freedom Awards. Today, we take a look back at Prateek Kuhad's most romantic songs that will make you fall deeply in love.

Cold/mess

Cold/mess is a wonderful track by Prakeek Kuhad that has also made it to former United States President Barack Obama's Favorite Music for 2019. The song has been written and directed by Dar Gai. Check out the beautiful music video here which stars Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain. Aditya Varma is the cinematographer and editor behind the video.

Tum Jab Paas

Tum Jab Paas is a song about unconditional love. This is a must-have if you have just fallen in love with someone or you already have a partner. The song is truly beautiful and is perfect for just about any time of the day. Be it after waking up in the morning, while you are driving with your partner, or before you go to bed. A song for everyone in love.

You Are Mine

You Are Mine has been recorded live and written by Prateek Kuhad himself. It also features Nawa Lanzilotti on the cello. The song has been very beautifully written and performed. It's so good that you might just fall for Prateek Kuhad.

Fighter

This soulful song has also been written and performed by Prateek Kuhad himself. Listen to the lyrics that will make you wish that he continues to write more, as everything that he pens down touches your heart.

