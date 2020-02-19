Cold/Mess Fame Prateek Kuhad Takes Twitter By Storm As He Goes On A ‘retweeting’ Spree

Singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad of Cold/Mess fame has been on a massive retweeting spree on social media and this has left his fans berserk. According to media reports, Prateek is exhausted with all the negative criticisms he has been receiving and thus has been retweeting every tweet which has his name on it. This quickly grabbed the attention of his fans who flooded social media with 'Prateek Kuhad tweets.' Check out some of the tweets.

Twitterverse is flooded with hilarious tweets on Prateek Kuhad

Prateek Kuhad, if you’re reading this, your songs are B- but your name searching behaviour is A+ — Knight Gryffin 🦁 (@youphemise) February 19, 2020

prateek kuhad, reverse publicity? never heard a song but we stan✊ — siKshA (@serotoninfinds) February 19, 2020

can i get the same attention as twitter gives to prateek kuhad? 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pls — Shei (@Sheiknowsbest) February 19, 2020

Hey Prateek Kuhad. My girl is your biggest fan. It goes without saying that I fucking hate you. Nothing personal tho 👍🏼 — h (@bigdubincoming) February 19, 2020

why am i seeing prateek kuhad everywhereee did i miss some controversy or something



also, to add to this wave, he’s a gem, haters jusshudyomouth pic.twitter.com/F86twaXgbc — sanjana (@ssanjannaa) February 19, 2020

Prateek Kuhad's song made it to the list of Barack Obama's favourite soundtracks

Prateek Kuhad recently grabbed a lot of limelight after former President of United States of America, Barack Obama released his favourite songs, movies and books. To everyone's surprise, the list also featured Prateek's name along with the mention of his hit track, Cold/Mess. His song was mentioned in the list of Barack Obama's favourite soundtracks. The popular music video featured Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles and depicted the highs as well as the lows of a relationship.

