The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cold/Mess Fame Prateek Kuhad Takes Twitter By Storm As He Goes On A ‘retweeting’ Spree

Music

Prateek Kuhad recently took the social media by a storm as Twitter was flooded with tweets of his name after he started a retweet spree. Read On

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prateek Kuhad

Singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad of Cold/Mess fame has been on a massive retweeting spree on social media and this has left his fans berserk. According to media reports, Prateek is exhausted with all the negative criticisms he has been receiving and thus has been retweeting every tweet which has his name on it. This quickly grabbed the attention of his fans who flooded social media with 'Prateek Kuhad tweets.' Check out some of the tweets.

Also Read: Prateek Kuhad's Most Romantic Songs That Will Make You Fall Deeply In Love; See List

Twitterverse is flooded with hilarious tweets on Prateek Kuhad

Prateek Kuhad's song made it to the list of Barack Obama's favourite soundtracks

Prateek Kuhad recently grabbed a lot of limelight after former President of United States of America, Barack Obama released his favourite songs, movies and books. To everyone's surprise, the list also featured Prateek's name along with the mention of his hit track, Cold/Mess. His song was mentioned in the list of Barack Obama's favourite soundtracks. The popular music video featured Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles and depicted the highs as well as the lows of a relationship. 

Also Read: Ritviz, Prateek Kuhad And Other Indie Artists From India To Listen Right Away

Also Read: Americans Googling 'Prateek Kuhad' After His Song Makes It To Obama's Favourite Music List

Image Courtesy: Prateek Kuhad Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
AAP'S MEMBERSHIP DRIVE IN UP
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANUSHKA & KATRINA'S RESEMBLING LOOK
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD