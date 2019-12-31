The Debate
Americans Googling 'Prateek Kuhad' After His Song Makes It To Obama's Favourite Music List

US News

After the Former US Prez Obama released a list of his favourite songs from 2019, Americans have started to search 'Prateek Khuad' as he featured on his list.

Americans

Former US President Barack Obama released a list of his favourite songs from 2019 and it includes the very popular Prateek Kuhad's Cold/Mess song after which Americans furiously started searching for him on Google to find out more about him. Kuhad took to his Twitter handle and reacted with 'Oh My God' emoji seeing Barack Obama's list. He also wrote that he is 'totally flipping out' and thanked him for the honour. 

The other famous songs of Kuhad are Raat Raazi, In Tokens and Charms, a deluxe edition of In Tokens and Charms, and Cold/Mess. He has also lent his voice to film songs — Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Saasein. The list had over thirty songs and also included Indian singer Prateek Kuhad’s Cold/Mess. The list further includes songs from international pop stars like Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ Old Town Road and domestic hits like Big Thief’s Not. The diverse list further had songs form stars like Frank Ocean, Rosalía, Solange, the National, and DaBaby.

Meanwhile, Prateek Kuhad could not believe that his song made it to the former President's profound playlist. He mentioned in a Twitter feed that he is in absolute awe. He also thanked Barack Obama in his Tweet for making this the highlight for him in 2019. 

Netizens amused

