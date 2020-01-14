Ritviz, Prateek Kuhad And Other Indie Artists From India To Listen Right Away

The music scene in India has been seeing a rapid change with people going from pure Bollywood tracks to exploring newer arenas. The trend of independent music has been on a rise in India.

With the number of artists stepping into this zone and the quality of dynamic music made available, all thanks to these artists, it would be wrong to stay away from this music. Read on to know about the best Indie artists of 2019, like Ritviz and Prateek Kuhad.

Here are some of the Indie artists from India to listen to right away.

1. Ritviz

The Pune-based EDM music producer shot to popularity through the song Udd Gaye. The song was a huge hit among the audience and took the internet by a storm through his funky numbers. He is trained in Hindustani classical music and is a huge fan of AR Rahman. His latest music video, Liggi has been climbing up the charts and is a huge hit among fans all over the world.

2. Prateek Kuhad

Prateek Kuhad shot to fame after the release of his 2015 debut album, In Tokens And Charms. Since then he has been performing across the world and has even bagged several awards. His latest album, cold/mess was a huge hit as well. Kuhad has also rendered his talents to Bollywood as well. He was the writer of the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from the Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho.

3. Nucleya

Udyan Sagar, popularly known by his stage name, Nucleya introduced his version of music to the masses. The tunes were a massive hit among the audience and his fan following has been increasing ever since. He defines his music as not EDM but 'Dance music'. If you were living on another planet and never heard of him, then listen to him right away.

