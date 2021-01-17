PM Modi Condoles Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's Demise, Says 'cultural World Poorer'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of legendary classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, remarking that his departure had left the 'cultural world poorer'. Calling him a 'doyen of music' and a 'stalwart of creativity', PM Modi opined that his works had endeared him to people across generations. The PM also shared a photo from his last interaction with the late musician.

The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/jZy7eVhW68 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2021

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away

Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday with his daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan sharing the news on social media.

Namrata wrote on Instagram, "Let me inform you with a heavy heart that my father-in-law, our family column and the country's legend, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan has said goodbye to this world today. Inna Lillahi and Inna Ilahi Rajiun "May Allah grant them a high place in Jannat ul Firdaus."

According to the sources, his mortal remains will leave at 7 PM today from his house with his last rites being performed at Santacruz (West) Kabrastan by 7:30-8 pm with State honour.

Apart from the Prime Minister, music stalwarts such as Amjad Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman also took to their Twitter handle to pay tributes to the late singer. Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the. pic.twitter.com/l6NImKQ4J9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 17, 2021

Very saddened to know about the passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. His musical legacy lives on forever! My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) January 17, 2021

The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world 🌹🌺🌻🌼🌷#UstadGhulamMustafa 🇮🇳 https://t.co/dx9Lhc2cXB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 17, 2021

