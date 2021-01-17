Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Passes Away At 89; Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman Pay Tribute

Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away at the age of 89. The news of his death was shared on social media by his daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan.

Namrata wrote on Instagram, "Let me inform you with a heavy heart that my father-in-law, our family column and the country's legend, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan has said goodbye to this world today. Inna Lillahi and Inna Ilahi Rajiun "May Allah grant them a high place in Jannat ul Firdaus."

According to the sources, his mortal remain will leave at 7 PM on Sunday 17 January from his house. The last rites with State honour will be performed at Santacruz (West) Kabrastan by 7:30-8 pm.

Amjad Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar took to their Twitter handle to pay tribute to the legendary singer. Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018

Tributes pour in

Very saddened to know about the passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. His musical legacy lives on forever! My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) January 17, 2021

The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world 🌹🌺🌻🌼🌷#UstadGhulamMustafa 🇮🇳 https://t.co/dx9Lhc2cXB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 17, 2021

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan - Coke Studio @ MTV Se... https://t.co/RdeedGV2nm — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 17, 2021

Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the. pic.twitter.com/l6NImKQ4J9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 17, 2021

Meri bhanji ne bhi Khan sahab se sangeet sikha hai, maine bhi unse thoda sangeet sikha tha. Unke jaane se sangeet ki bahut haani hui hai. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 17, 2021

