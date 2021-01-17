Last Updated:

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Passes Away At 89; Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman Pay Tribute

Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away at the age of 89. The news of his death was shared on social media by his daughter-in-law

Chetna Kapoor
Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away at the age of 89. The news of his death was shared on social media by his daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan.

Namrata wrote on Instagram, "Let me inform you with a heavy heart that my father-in-law, our family column and the country's legend, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan has said goodbye to this world today. Inna Lillahi and Inna Ilahi Rajiun "May Allah grant them a high place in Jannat ul Firdaus."

According to the sources, his mortal remain will leave at 7 PM on Sunday 17 January from his house. The last rites with State honour will be performed at Santacruz (West) Kabrastan by 7:30-8 pm.

Amjad Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar took to their Twitter handle to pay tribute to the legendary singer. Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018

Tributes pour in

