King of Mask Singer is one of the most famous South Korean reality television shows. Celebrities dress up in elaborate costumes from head-to-toe and sing covers of popular songs in the show. The show became so popular that it was adapted into an American singing reality show, The Masked Singer. King of Mask Singer recently celebrated its five years anniversary, and on the occasion, The Masked Singer judge and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger expressed her feelings of wanting Jimin from BTS in the American version of the franchise. Read ahead to know more-

Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger wants to see BTS member Jimin on The Masked Singer

The King of Mask Singer is a South Korean reality singing competition show, presented by Kim Sung-Joo, with introductions by voice actor Lee Won-Joon. It airs on MBC on Sunday, as a part of MBC's Sunday Night programming block. The show premiered on April 5, 2015, and it recently and successfully completed its five years anniversary.

On the occasion, various judges from The Masked Singer, including Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger, Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke, Hangover star Ken Jeong, and John Tucker Must Die star Jenny McCarthy, sent in their good wishes. In a fun quiz taken up by them, they were asked about which Korean celebrity would they like to see on the stage of The Masked Singer. American singer, actor, lead of the band, Pussycat Dolls’ Nichole Scherzinger revealed that she would want the BTS member, Jimin to be a part of the show.

In one of the episodes of King of Mask Singer 2016, BTS member, Jungkook performed a cover of BIGBANG’s hit tune, If You, and impressed the judges and the audience too. He was dressed in costume and the way he revealed himself was memorable. Also, baby Mochi was a part of King of Mask Singer as a guest panellist in 2017. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Jimin to appear on the show.

Nicole Scherzinger mentioned Jimin on MBC's The Masked Singer anniv video. ☺️



"If I could invite a Korean celebrity for 'The Masked Singer', it would have to be Jimin from BTS. I wish I could say that in Korean."#JiminReactions#JIMIN #지민 @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/PKrztao95x — Jimin Global (@JiminGlobal) April 3, 2020

