BTS Member Jungkook Breaks The Internet By Posting A Selfie, Fans Go Gaga

BTS fans are known to be some of the most vocal groups on the vocal groups on social media who shower the members of the boyband with a lot of love. Be it trending BTS related hashtags on Twitter or spamming social media with content related to the boyband, BTS fans evidently leave no stone unturned in order to show their love and appreciation for the K-Pop sensations. This time around, BTS member Jungkook took to his Instagram and posted a car selfie which went viral on the internet.

Also read: BTS member Jungkook's accident case reaches formal closure, fans rejoice on Twitter

Jungkook's selfie

Also read: BTS Jungkook's Golden Closet Films you need to watch right now

Jungkook is one of the most adored members of the BTS boyband. He had been away from social media for a while now and fans were reportedly waiting to see when Jungkook will post a photo. Jungkook's car selfie was adored by fans immensely as he started trending on Twitter in over 50 countries. Check out fan reactions to Jungkook's car selfie below -

[BREAKING NEWS] Le Louvre has decided to take down the famous portrait of Mona Lisa and replace it with the car selfie of Jeon Jungkook. This decision was taken due to the strong public demand. pic.twitter.com/MRA3n2iEXW — 🔪⁷ (@listenbts) April 6, 2020

Also read: Ariana Grande confirmed that BTS' Jungkook visited her concert in 2019

As expected, Jungkook’s selfie was the peak of today and it has only been downhill since :) — Fatima⁷ (@fatimafarha_) April 6, 2020

Also read: BTS: Jungkook's solo 'Euphoria' reaches 100M streams on Spotify

can you imagine posting just one regular selfie of yourself in a car and then trending in 40 different countries because of it jungkook world domination is only a matter of time — bu⁷ (@sugahtmls) April 6, 2020

Also read: BTS Army comes out to support Jungkook post the singer's car accident

His last selfie post on twitter was March 8 - almost a month- good to see you again #JUNGKOOK



April 6. March 8 pic.twitter.com/kdlm9pHIoH — Paula&JIMIN&BTS⁷ (@Paulaluvs1D) April 6, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.