The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BTS Member Jungkook Breaks The Internet By Posting A Selfie, Fans Go Gaga

Music

BTS member Jungkook recently broke the internet when he posted a car selfie. Fans rejoiced and loved Jugnkook's selfie immensely. Read more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

BTS fans are known to be some of the most vocal groups on the vocal groups on social media who shower the members of the boyband with a lot of love. Be it trending BTS related hashtags on Twitter or spamming social media with content related to the boyband, BTS fans evidently leave no stone unturned in order to show their love and appreciation for the K-Pop sensations. This time around, BTS member Jungkook took to his Instagram and posted a car selfie which went viral on the internet. 

Also read: BTS member Jungkook's accident case reaches formal closure, fans rejoice on Twitter

Jungkook's selfie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS JUNGKOOK (@bts.jungkook) on

Also read: BTS Jungkook's Golden Closet Films you need to watch right now

Jungkook is one of the most adored members of the BTS boyband. He had been away from social media for a while now and fans were reportedly waiting to see when Jungkook will post a photo. Jungkook's car selfie was adored by fans immensely as he started trending on Twitter in over 50 countries. Check out fan reactions to Jungkook's car selfie below - 

Also read: Ariana Grande confirmed that BTS' Jungkook visited her concert in 2019

Also read: BTS: Jungkook's solo 'Euphoria' reaches 100M streams on Spotify

Also read: BTS Army comes out to support Jungkook post the singer's car accident

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ON HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
Sensex
SENSEX GAINS 2476 POINTS, NIFTY UP
Coronavirus
SHOPS TO REMAIN OPEN ON ODD-EVEN
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN