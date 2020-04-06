The Debate
BTS’ V Takes Fans By Storm After Recreating A Retro Cover Of Chainsmokers' Closer; Watch

Music

BTS fans are amused by BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung recreating dance steps of a cover video. Fans are amused that he dancing in shorts. Watch the video here.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

BTS member Kim Taehyung was part of a viral thread after he shared a video of himself dancing to the cover of their close friend and artist Halsey’s Closer. The cover video was a 50s prom style by Kenton Chen. The video is shot in a studio with him doing some basic steps and swaying to the tunes of the drums and guitars. BTS’ V followed the steps frame by frame.

Also Read | BTS Members Reveal Their Personal Favourites From 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Album

In the video that was shared on BTS’ official Twitter account, Bangtan Sonyeondan, BTS’ V is dressed in an oversized T-shirt and a darker shade shorts. V is standing right in front of the big screen of what looks like the inside of BTS member’s home in Hannam Hill, South Korea.

There are huge speakers, which fail to hide V’s loud lip sync singing. V is also following the quirky steps essayed by Kenton Chen in the video.

Also Read | BTS Member Jimin Reveals That He Watched An Aamir Khan Movie In His Spare Time; Details

Watch BTS V dancing to the Chainsmoker feat Halsey's cover song

The video was then shared on the official handle with the caption, “If you are bored, talk to TV ~ #Challenge.” The challenge is the perfect way to shed away the quarantine boredom similar to V. Fans had hilarious reactions on watching V’s ‘slim legs’ in the video. Check it out here. 

Check out fans reacting to the BTS member's dance 

Also Read | Jin's "Head Full Of Hair" Joke Makes BTS Members Laugh Out Loud

Aslo Read | BTS Members Ride New York Subway During 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'; Watch

 

 

 

