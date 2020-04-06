BTS’ V Takes Fans By Storm After Recreating A Retro Cover Of Chainsmokers' Closer; Watch

BTS member Kim Taehyung was part of a viral thread after he shared a video of himself dancing to the cover of their close friend and artist Halsey’s Closer. The cover video was a 50s prom style by Kenton Chen. The video is shot in a studio with him doing some basic steps and swaying to the tunes of the drums and guitars. BTS’ V followed the steps frame by frame.

In the video that was shared on BTS’ official Twitter account, Bangtan Sonyeondan, BTS’ V is dressed in an oversized T-shirt and a darker shade shorts. V is standing right in front of the big screen of what looks like the inside of BTS member’s home in Hannam Hill, South Korea.

There are huge speakers, which fail to hide V’s loud lip sync singing. V is also following the quirky steps essayed by Kenton Chen in the video.

Watch BTS V dancing to the Chainsmoker feat Halsey's cover song

The video was then shared on the official handle with the caption, “If you are bored, talk to TV ~ #Challenge.” The challenge is the perfect way to shed away the quarantine boredom similar to V. Fans had hilarious reactions on watching V’s ‘slim legs’ in the video. Check it out here.

Check out fans reacting to the BTS member's dance

Kim Taehyung 's legs has their own fandom



So powerfulpic.twitter.com/EwM6HOnUvY — KTH SOLD OUT (@KTHSOLDOUT) April 5, 2020

🤣😂😂😂 AWWW TAE 🥺... I DIDN’T REALIZE U HAVE BEAUTIFUL LEGS N U CUT YOUR HAIR!!! #V @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uKxViwIXzi — Ces⁷💜BTS💜Army🇨🇦 (@CesBtsArmy) April 5, 2020

Taehyung voice i love it.



But ok I must to admit Im distracted because of your slim legs 😁✌



pic.twitter.com/SUjmxfM8Cv — Darren_V_SweetNight 🍯🌙 InnerChild💜 (@BtsV_DarrenNiel) April 5, 2020

Why does Taehyung have better legs than mine? 😔https://t.co/eFWgXF0tv6 — ela⁷ prod. V (@vanteluvpjm) April 5, 2020

tae posted on tiktok as well 😭 pic.twitter.com/VArWVB866n — ⁷ᴊ ᴍ ᴛ₁₃ (@jiminticaI) April 5, 2020

