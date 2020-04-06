BTS’ V Takes Fans By Storm After Recreating A Retro Cover Of Chainsmokers' Closer; Watch

BTS member Kim Taehyung was part of a viral thread after he shared a video of himself dancing to the cover of their close friend and artist Halsey’s Closer. The cover video was a 50s prom style by Kenton Chen. The video is shot in a studio with him doing some basic steps and swaying to the tunes of the drums and guitars. BTS’ V followed the steps frame by frame.
In the video that was shared on BTS’ official Twitter account, Bangtan Sonyeondan, BTS’ V is dressed in an oversized T-shirt and a darker shade shorts. V is standing right in front of the big screen of what looks like the inside of BTS member’s home in Hannam Hill, South Korea.
There are huge speakers, which fail to hide V’s loud lip sync singing. V is also following the quirky steps essayed by Kenton Chen in the video.
여러분 심심하면 티비와 대화하세요~#집콕챌린지 pic.twitter.com/ZcboiW4Bnj— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 5, 2020
The video was then shared on the official handle with the caption, “If you are bored, talk to TV ~ #Challenge.” The challenge is the perfect way to shed away the quarantine boredom similar to V. Fans had hilarious reactions on watching V’s ‘slim legs’ in the video. Check it out here.
Kim Taehyung 's legs has their own fandom— KTH SOLD OUT (@KTHSOLDOUT) April 5, 2020
So powerfulpic.twitter.com/EwM6HOnUvY
🤣😂😂😂 AWWW TAE 🥺... I DIDN’T REALIZE U HAVE BEAUTIFUL LEGS N U CUT YOUR HAIR!!! #V @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uKxViwIXzi— Ces⁷💜BTS💜Army🇨🇦 (@CesBtsArmy) April 5, 2020
Taehyung voice i love it.— Darren_V_SweetNight 🍯🌙 InnerChild💜 (@BtsV_DarrenNiel) April 5, 2020
But ok I must to admit Im distracted because of your slim legs 😁✌
pic.twitter.com/SUjmxfM8Cv
Why does Taehyung have better legs than mine? 😔https://t.co/eFWgXF0tv6— ela⁷ prod. V (@vanteluvpjm) April 5, 2020
tae posted on tiktok as well 😭 pic.twitter.com/VArWVB866n— ⁷ᴊ ᴍ ᴛ₁₃ (@jiminticaI) April 5, 2020
