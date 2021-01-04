R.D Burman's Death Anniversary: Pancham Da's Most Memorable Songs For Children

Indian music director R.D Burman, also known as Pancham Da, changed the course of the music industry. Born on June 27, 1939, he composed music for more than 300 films. He worked with his wife Asha Bhosle along with Kishore Kumar and created several evergreen songs. Today marks the 27th death anniversary of the music composer. He passed away on January 4, 1994.

Also Read: John Lennon's 40th death anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the iconic musician

R.D Burman's songs that are widely are Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna, Rimjhim Gire Sawan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and many more. Apart from such songs, R.D also composed songs for children. Here's a list of R.D Burman's songs for children.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut remembers Jayalalithaa on death anniversary, shares stills from 'Thalaivi'

R.D. Burman's songs for children

On R.D Burman's death anniversary, let us relive the iconic songs he composed for children. Throughout his career span of 33 years, he wrote various songs for movies as well as for children. Here's the list of R.D. Burman's songs for children.

Lakdi Ki Kaathi

One of the most popular children's songs, Lakdi Ki Kaathi was composed by R.D Burman. The lyrics were given by none other than Gulzar and the song was a part of the movie Maasoom which was released in 1983. The song was sung by Vanita Mishra, Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur. The music video features a young Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj who are seen dancing with other co-stars.

Aam Chum Taam Chhum

The song is a part of Mumtaz Films’ social drama Chhote Nawab (1961). Penned down by Shailendra, the music was given by R.D Burman and is sung by Mohammad Rafi. In the video, actor Mahmood is seen driving a tricycle and in the background, little kids are dancing and are also driving a tricycle. They all try to race a motorcar while Mahmood falls.

Also Read: Dev Anand's Death anniversary: When the late actor hired Balraj Sahni to write 'Baazi'

Sare ke Sare Gama ko Lekar

Penned by Gulzar, the music was composed by R.D Burman for the movie Parichay (1972). In the music video, Jeetendra and Jaya Badhuri are seen teaching the kids how to sing Sargam. The actors take the kids for a car ride and sing along.

Masterji ki aa gayee chitthi

The song was written and directed by Gulzar; the music was composed by R.D Burman. The video features child artist Master Raju and is seen singing in the classroom and later on his classmates join in. The song is from the movie Kitaab released in 1977.

Also Read: Freddie Mercury's death anniversary: 15 lesser-known facts about the legend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.