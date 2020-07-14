Raftaar Opens Up About Nepotism: "Everyone Must Be Given Equal Opportunity"

Raftaar recently had an in-depth conversation with a media outlet about favouritism and nepotism in the industry. He talked about how people who were fresh in the industry were intimated and also stated the importance of giving equal chance to everyone despite their backgrounds. Read ahead to know more.

Raftaar started his interview by stating that only fans held the true power. He mentioned how money and power were good tools to intimidate someone who was young in the industry but true talent would always break free and come forward. On the topic of nepotism, the rapper mentioned that it was high time the media stopped this debate about insiders and outsiders. He stated that what really needed to be looked at was the importance of talent and the right to equal representation for everyone coming into the industry despite their background or lineage. On the topic, he also mentioned that unlike the West, India really battled with this problem a lot.

Continuing the conversation, Raftaar mentioned what his biggest takeaway from this entire conversation was - he felt established artists must learn that they should help younger artists and also give back what they have learned from their experiences. He further added that everyone enjoyed earning money but, especially at a point as such, an artist must remain humble and help other people climb up the ladder as they have.

Raftaar then talked about why everyone must stop judging artists by their social media stature or at high points, like, when they win big awards, as only then can favouritism will crumble. He also mentioned that the younger generation was savvy and recognised their potential for success, thus the entire conversation about favouritism and nepotism found a footing right now and wasn't brushed under the carpet.

Change needs to happen at the grass-root level

Raftaar added in the interview that favouritism and nepotism needed to be cut from the grass-root level for real change to take place. He also mentioned how the topic just couldn't be a headline that ran for a month and then was forgotten. He concluded the interview by saying that at people needed to stop playing the blame game and that they should come out in the open and move on.

