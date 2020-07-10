Divya Dutta Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood, Says It Should Be Called 'favouritism'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has triggered the nepotism debate in the film industry. In a recent interview with a leading publication, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress Divya Dutta expressed her thoughts about nepotism in Bollywood. Dutta felt that there was nothing such as an ‘outsider’ or ‘insider’ in Bollywood. The actress said that someone may not belong to the film industry but would still be a part of the ‘group’. Further, she also felt that such ‘groups’ did not just comprise of star-kids in Bollywood but other actors as well. She, hence, felt that such a situation should be referred to as favouritism rather than branding the situation as outsiders vs insiders. She also believed that favouritism existed in all industries.

Further, she also said that actors shouldn’t be judged for their friends. Dutta felt that these things were a matter of ‘personal choice’. According to Dutta, people should not be judged for favouring anybody as everyone has their own journey. She said that the only thing that people could do was to introspect and be sensitive towards one another.

Dutta also talked about the importance of mental health in the interview. According to the actress, there was no point in just tweeting about mental health and reducing the matter to a ‘panel discussion’. She further said that people are quite superficial these days due to which they do not reach out to others who need them. The actress also expressed her anger regarding the same and said that she was quite annoyed by people who tweet about mental health on social media without taking any kind of action in real life. This also made Dutta question the sensitivity of people.

To establish the commonality of ‘favouritism’, Dutta said that the film industry is not the only industry that experienced the phenomenon. However, she said that since the personal lives of the celebrities were a part of the public domain, such an issue was highlighted more and hence at the ‘forefront’. The actress also felt that every industry had ‘its pressures and stress factors’.

Divya Dutta made her debut in Bollywood with the 1994 film, Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. She got her big breakthrough in Yash-Chopra’s 2004 romantic drama, Veer-Zaara. This film starred B-town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Divya Dutta has also been critically acclaimed for movies like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Gippi.

