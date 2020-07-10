Aditi Rao Hydari On Nepotism: 'Can't Fault Anyone For What They're Born Into'

Although having a royal lineage, the Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari has strived hard, on her own merit, to achieve name and fame in Bollywood. With the nepotism debate being one of the trending topics of discussion on social media, Aditi recently opened up about the whole insider-outsider controversy. The actor-singer admitted that nepotism is a factual thing but added saying she cannot 'fault anyone for what they're born into'.

Aditi Rao Hydari's take on the nepotism controversy

In a recent interview with an online portal, Aditi Rao Hydari, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries, shared her view on the on-going nepotism in Bollywood debate. In her statement, Aditi stated that nepotism is a factual thing in any industry and not just the film industry. She continued saying if one belongs to a family that has connections with that industry, opportunities are definitely going to be more and much easier.

However, she expressed saying she does not resent it and can also not fault anyone for what they are born into because according to her, it's not fair. She added saying people with power, who run the industry, need to responsibly use that power. Aditi also feels that the responsibility falls on the people who run the industry and not the kids of the industry.

The Sringaram actor also went on to add that eventually everyone has their own set of struggles and she has hers. She also feels that at the end of the day, after somebody gets 10 opportunities while she gets one, it all boils down to proving one's mettle as a performer.

Meanwhile, there are multiple star kids of Bollywood who have expressed their opinion on nepotism and said that it did not help them get work in Bollywood, including Shekhar Suman's son Abhimanyu Suman and Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri. In an interview with an online portal, Sikander Kher had said that nepotism does exist but it hard work which leads one to victory. He also added saying filmmakers do not put their money on somebody just because someone's born in a renowned personality's family.

(Image credit: Aditi Rao Hydari, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday Instagram)

