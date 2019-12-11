The Debate
Raftaar's Heartfelt Caption On His Recent Instagram Post Is Being Hailed By Fans

Music

Raftaar shared a video post on social media is making his fans feel loved. Here is what he captioned on his Instagram post that is too thoughtful. Find out.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raftaar

Raftaar recently went to a musical chat show host by Salim Merchant. The show is aired on Viu, and many musicians come and enjoy their time in the talk show. Raftaar shared the screen space with the international rap sensation Bohemia. All the musicians jammed together as they sat and talked about their experiences and several types of music.

Raftaar's heartfelt post on Instagram for Salim Merchant

Raftaar and Salim are working for some project together and the netizens are curious about the big announcement regarding it. The superstars of Bollywood's music industry are seen jamming together for a song in the video posted by Raftaar aka Dilin Nair. According to the background of the room, it looks like both the artists are in a recording studio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KALAMKAAR RAFTAAR (@raftaarmusic) on

Also Read | Raftaar says he went from being a salesperson to a rapper with dad's help

Raftaar addressed his emotions thoughtfully in the caption. He said, "Shukriya Salim Merchant Bhaiyaa hamesha itna pyaar aur izzat dene ke liye. Shoutout to everyone who has supported me since day one and all my fan (bro) pages who have posted stuff I was too lazy to post. You have kept the flame alive. Aag zinda rahegi. Mr. Nair sirf aapke liye. We are in the last phase of the project now. Bohat bohat shukriyaa." He thanked Salim Merchant for the love and respect the singing superstar gave him. Raftaar also thanked all the people who have been supporting him since day one. He also appreciated his fans and fan pages for never letting the flame die. The rap artist also promised his fans that he will always keep the flame of determination alive, and the project they are working together will be out soon.

Also Read | Raftaar Has Introduced These Amazing New Artists Under His Music Brand, Kalamkaar! Details

Apart from this, Raftaar has recently started his music brand Kalamkaar in which he launches independent artists like KR$NA, Karma, and more. The Kalamkaar music brand has released 45 videos until now and is gaining more and more love and support from the audience. Fans are loving how Raftaar is taking initiatives for fellow rappers and they wish to see more rapping artist getting a mainstream spotlight in the future.

Also Read | Raftaar Acknowledges Accusations Of Copying Korean Music Video For 'Mantoiyat'

Also Read | Music Composer Salim Merchant alleges Yash Raj Films hasn't paid him his dues. Read here

 

 

Published:
