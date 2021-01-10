Raftaar's Popular Collab Songs Which Were Most-viewed And A Hit Amongst The Audience

Raftaar started his career in the music industry as a rapper and is currently known as a lyricist, dancer and music composer too. He rose to fame after the release of his song Swag Mera Desi. He has collaborated with several renowned artists from the music industry. Here are some of Raftaar’s known song collaboration with popular artists from the fraternity.

Raftaar's songs which were a hit collab

All Black song

Raftaar and artist Sukhe’s song All Black is one of Raftaar’s hit and most popular collaboration. Released in the year 2015, the song has nearly 245M views on YouTube. The music was composed by Sukhe and Raftaar and was also sung by them.

Baby Marvake Manegi

Raftaar’s collaboration with popular dancer and actor Nora Fatehi for the song Baby Marvake Manegi is another hit collaboration. Raftaar had composed the song and also lent his voice for the same. Baby Marvake Manegi has more than 180M views on YouTube, making it one of his hit songs.

Dhaakad

From the film Dangal, the song Dhaakad gained immense popularity. This song was Raftaar’s collaboration with lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composer Pritam. Raftaar’s song Dhaakad has 121 M views on YouTube.

Haseeno Ka Deewana

Another of Raftaar’s popular song is Haseeno Ka Deewana, from the film Kaabil. The song featured Urvashi Rautela and also starred Hrithik Roshan, who played the lead role in the film. This song was a remake of the original song and was a collaboration between Raftaar and Payal Dev. It garnered around 67 M views on YouTube.

Also Raed: Raftaar's Journey From A Participant In 'DID' To Becoming A Famous Rapper Is Inspiring

Jaanu song

From the film Behen Hogi Teri, Jaanu is another remake of an original song. The song features Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao in the song. The song was a collaboration of artists Juggy D, Shivi and Raftaar. The song Jaanu also garnered more than 60M views on YouTube.

Naachne Ka Shaunq

The song Naachne Ka Shaunq is a collaboration between Broda and Raftaar. This song is another hit collaboration of the artist which has more than 40 M views on YouTube. The lyrics were penned by these two artists while the music was also composed by them.

Also Read: Raftaar's Journey From A Participant In 'DID' To Becoming A Famous Rapper Is Inspiring

Toh Dishoom

The title song of the film Dishoom, the song Toh Dishoom featured Varun Dhawan and John Abraham. This song is another hit collaboration of artists Pritam, Raftaar and Shahid Mallya. It has nearly 37M views on YouTube.

The Pappi Song

Featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, The Pappi Song is from Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti. The song was an instant hit upon its release because of Tiger and Kriti’s groovy moves as well as the music. The Pappi Song is a collaboration between Manj and Raftaar and has 37 M views on YouTube.

Also Read: Raftaar's Collab With Manj Musik: From 'Swag Mera Desi' To 'Lak Hilade'

Tamanche Pe Disco

From the film Bullet Raja, Tamanche Pe Disco is another hit collaboration of Raftaar and Nindy Kaur. It features Sonakshi Sinha and Saif Ali Khan. Tamanche Pe Disco has around 24 M views on YouTube. This song was an instant hit and soon became a party anthem on its release.

Zinda Hai

The song Zinda Hai is another hit collab of Raftaar with artist Sukhwinder Singh. With around 16M views on YouTube, the song became a hit for its fast-paced music that made an adrenaline rush.

Also Read: Raftaar's Most Memorable Appearances In Hindi Television Shows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.