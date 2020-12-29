Raftaar's Collab With Manj Musik: From 'Swag Mera Desi' To 'Lak Hilade'

Raftaar is an Indian rapper who started his career in 2008 with Lil Golu and Young Amil. He struggled his way from uploading his songs on social media site to working with Yo Yo Honey Singh. After a good run, he decided to split up and that is when his friend Ankit Khanna introduced him to Punjabi music band RDB. The band took him in under the label, Three Records. He, later on, decided to split and that is when he met Manjeet Ral aka Manj Musik.

Manj Musik, on the other hand, is a British Indian composer and singer. He was one of the composers of the same band that Raftaar joined, RDB. Manj started his solo career in 2014 and went on to compose songs for Bollywood. He also works with Indian Rapper. Both Raftaar and Manj bagged the title of "Best Urban Single" award for "Swag Mera Desi" at Brit Asia TV Music Awards.

Raftaar's collaboration with Manj Musik

While Raftaar's songs are focused on rap songs, Manj Musik's songs are on the hip-hop side. The two collaborated and created various songs. From "Swag Mera Desi" to "Lak Hilade", here's a list of the songs they created together.

Swag Mera Desi

This was the first collaboration of Raftaar and Manj Musik in 2014. With over 40 million views, the song became viral among the youngsters. The music video consists of Raftaar rapping in one breathe and also dancing. Watch it here :

Fukra Flow

Released in 2014, the song uses some beats of DJ Snake's song Get Low. The lyrics revolve around dissing a person in Raftaar's life. Check it out.

Goli

Another collaboration of Manj Musik and Raftaar was "Goli". The song was released in 2014 and has over 2 million views on YouTube. Watch the video here:

Shera Di Kaum (Remix)

Manj and Raftaar created a rap version of Shera Di Kaum, originally from the movie Breakaway. The original song was also composed by Manj and featured Ludacris. Watch the video here:

Lak Hilade

The song released in 2016 and the video featured actress Amy Jackson. The song has over 24 million views on YouTube. The video is directed by Hasinth Pathirana. Watch the video here :

Other than this, Manj and Raftaar collaborated with various artists. Some of their songs include, "Desi Hip Hop", "Stand Up", "Mombatiye", "Allah Veh", and "Billo Hai". On the work front, Raftaar has been judging the show, MTV Hustle.

PROMO IMAGE SOURCE: RAFTAAR'S IG/MANJ MUSIK'S IG

