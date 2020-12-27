Raftaar's Most Memorable Appearances In Hindi Television Shows

Rapper Raftaar is popularly known for his songs like Bandook Meri Laila and Warna Gabbar Aa Jayega. Apart from rapping, the actor also made a lot of appearances on popular television shows. From being a contestant to judging a show, the rapper has done it all. Take a look at some of his most memorable television appearances.

Raftaar's shows on television

Rapper and singer Raftaar has created his niche in the music industry with his singles as well as his film collaborations. However, he did not just stick around with music and has also tried his hands on some television shows. When he was building his music career, he also participated in Dance India Dance Doubles in 2011 as a dancer. He got eliminated and was on the 9th position in the show. He was later seen in the dance reality show with celebrities Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. He was seen shaking his leg as a contestant as he was paired with choreographer Sneha Kapoor in 2015.

In 2018, he appeared as a gang leader in Roadies Xtreme. He was seen in a rugged and tough role as he had to guide the roadies contestants. He also made a special appearance on the &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. Raftaar was seen in the rap song of the show called Bhabiji rap song. Later, he was seen as a gang leader again in MTV Roadies S16 alongside other gang leaders like Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. Raftaar was leading the gang with contestants including Farah, Sonu, Geetika and Pavneet.

Raftaar was seen as a judge in Dance India Dance Battle of The Champions. From being a contestant on the show to being a judge, it had been a long journey for Raftaar. He judged the show along with Bosco Martis and Kareena Kapoor. MTV Hustle is one of Raftaar's most popular shows. MTV Hustle is India's first rap reality show which was a television battleground of rappers all around India. He judged the show with celebrities from the music industry like Raja Kumari and Nucleya.

Raftaar on the work front

In 2020, Raftaar's songs like Aage Chal, Me and My Pen, Naiyyo received a huge response from the audience. He has also sung the song Thalaiva In Charge along with Yogi B, Senthuzhan and Sya for the film Darbar. He will soon be releasing his work with A R Rahman for the film, 99 songs.

