Raftaar's Journey From A Participant In 'DID' To Becoming A Famous Rapper Is Inspiring

Dilin Nair, popularly known as Raftaar, is a rapper and a lyricist. Today, Raftaar is known as one of the top rappers in India. Raftaar is popular for his songs like Swag Mera Desi, Tamanchey Pe Disco, Dhaakad and Go Pagal. He has also made his way to become a judge of many reality shows, but his journey was not easy. Detailed below is Raftaar’s journey from being a participant of DID to becoming one of the top Rappers in India.

Raftaar's journey from 'DID' to a famous rapper

Rapper Raftaar was once a participant of a reality TV show Dance India Dance. Back in 2011, Dilin Nair aka Raftaar participated in 'DID Double' along with a friend named Manik. They were selected, but soon the duo got evicted. However, one of his rap performances for a judge stole the show.

During an interview with Neha Dhupia, on her podcast show, Raftaar said that he always wanted to become a rapper and used to work as a salesman. But when his father once pushed him to follow his dreams, he decided to leave his job and pursue a career as a rapper. Raftaar then started making music and uploading his work on social media sites.

Also Read: Binod Is Now A Roadie! 'Roadies Revolution' Makers Share Hilarious Video Of Vote-out

He was a part of a group 'Mafia Mundeer' and started working with YoYo Honey Singh. Raftaar then made his debut in Bollywood in 2013 with the song Tamanche Pe Disco. The song starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saif Ali Khan became a major hit.

After Raftaar’s song Swag Mera Desi released, he became a household name. This song also won Raftaar the Best Urban Song at the Britasia Music Awards in 2014. Raftaar collaborated with several music composers from the Bollywood industry, including Vishal Dadlani.

Also Read: Nikhil Paralikar Aka 'The Tabla Guy' Officially Launched By T-Series & Lahari Music

Roadies is a youth reality show which airs on MTV India. The show is about a group of travellers who participate in various tasks that challenge their physical and mental strength. Raftaar is one of the gang leaders of the reality show on Roadies. He is also one of the judges of the show MTV Hustle and one of the judges of season 7 of Dance India Dance.

Also Read: 'Roadies Revolution' Contestant Tests Positive For COVID-19; Encourages Social Distancing

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Turned Singer For 'Bandook Meri Laila' Song From 'A Gentleman'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.