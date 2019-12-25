Rahul Ram's Incredible Songs That Challenge The Indian Political System

Rahul Ram is known for his pleasing and meaningful presentation of political views and ideas through his songs and lyrics. Rahul is a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry and is best known for his mastery as a guitarist. The artist has played for many superhit songs of Bollywood has also recreated some of the epic songs in his voice. Here is a list of the songs sung by the singer and guitarist Rahul Ram:

Rahul Ram meaningful songs

Mere Samne Wali Sarhad Pe Dushman Rehta Hai

Rahul, with his proficiency in music, recreated the Bollywood's classic romantic song Mere Saamne Waali Khidki, which was originally sung by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The song targets many areas of Indian democracy and its constitution. It portrays Ram's inner beliefs of India. which he beautifully presented with his album Aisi Ki Taisi Democracy.

Naukri

Rahul Ram is well-known for remaking the classic Bollywood tracks and representing his political views. In this quirky track, he tackles the problems of unemployment. Rahul brings out the deeper hidden secrets of political agenda. He not only speaks about unemployment but he also brought up the topic of Ram Mandir's dispute. He is undoubtedly a fearless artist. The way he plays the strings creating the music leaves his audience awestruck.

The History Song

Rahul targets the tamed history of India and talks about many hidden secrets of it. He also brings up the topic of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Gandhi and other great freedom fighters. Rahul Ram has a different way of presenting his songs. The way he pens down the lyrics and sings his tracks confidently and powerfully is probably why he is considered as one of the bravest Indie artists in India.

