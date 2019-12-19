Ed Sheeran Net Worth Makes Him One Of The Top 100 Richest Singers In The World

The singing sensation Ed Sheeran after becoming Spotify’s second-most streamed artist of the decade, Ed Sheeran has now been crowned the U.K.’s Artist of the Decade by the Official Charts Company. The 28-year-old is an English singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer, and actor who is also a Grammy winner with multiple chartbuster songs which made everyone go gaga. The Shape Of You singer is one of the top 100 richest singers in the world.

Ed Sheeran's net worth

Ed Sheeran was named the second-best-selling album worldwide of 2015. His albums have spent a total of 41 weeks at the number one position while his tracks have been at the top spot for over 38 weeks, which means a total of 79 weeks at number one. Sheeran is also the only artist to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, his songs have been streamed for around 4.6 billion times in the U.K. itself. The singer's net worth is estimated to be a whopping 160 million dollars which makes him one of the top 100 richest singers in the world.

Sheeran's three songs titled Shape Of You, Thinking Out Loud, and Perfect did exceptionally well for him as they appeared in the list of top 10 songs of the decade. Shape Of You topped this list while Thinking Out Loud came third and Perfect came fifth in the list. His album X too ranked 3rd while + ranked 7th in the top ten albums of the decade followed by Adele's 21 which ranked first and 25 which ranked second in the list. The list of top 10 songs and top 10 albums of the decade are as follows:

Top 10 Songs of the Decade:

Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber Perfect – Ed Sheeran One Dance – Drake ft. Wiz Khalifa and Kyla Happy – Pharrell Williams All Of Me – John Legend Sorry– Justin Bieber Rather Be – Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne

Top 10 Albums of the Decade :

21– Adele 25 – Adele X – Ed Sheeran Divide – Ed Sheeran Christmas – Michael Buble In The Lonely Hour – Sam Smith + – Ed Sheeran Our Version Of Events – Emile Sande Progress – Take That The Greatest Showman – Various Artists

