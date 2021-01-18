Rapper Bow Wow Defends Himself For His Packed Club Performance Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Rapper Bow Wow has attracted more trouble from angry fans after he uploaded an Instagram story of himself showing him performing in a packed nightclub in Houston, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The 33-year-old artist was seen alongside dozens of his fans in the now-expired Instagram story, uploaded last Friday night. The rapper was celebrating club promoter Larry Morrow’s birthday during a kickoff event at Clé Houston on last Friday night (January 15), which was hosted by rapper Meek Mill.

More about Bow Wow's club performance

Bow Wow's club performance drew a lot of criticism from his angry fans on Twitter, where several have commented that his total 'disregard' for the lives of his fans was insensitive especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Bow Wow shared footage on Instagram performing to hundreds of partygoers, who are mostly maskless. No social distancing guidelines appeared to be in effect despite the surging COVID-19 cases in Texas.

The following morning, Bow Wow’s name began trending on Twitter after the video went viral, while social media blasted him for hosting a party amidst the coronavirus pandemic crisis hitting hard in the US. Here are some of the tweets posted by fans over violation of COVID-19 regulations. Some have even tweeted directly at the musician, whose real name is Shad Moss, and accused him of having zero regards for the crowd's safety as well as his own.

Bow Wow got the club packed in Houston pic.twitter.com/iY83PSA5J3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 16, 2021

So wait, people risking their life in a packed club to see BOW WOW???



BOW WOW? pic.twitter.com/7OjxHC7sxf — rιαɴ (@ratedRIAN) January 16, 2021

People just don't listen, care or give a .. about their mother, fathers or grandparents!!! Why can't we just listen and follow the rules until this pandemic is over? I will not feel sorry for anyone when they get hospitalize in the weeks to come because of this. Selfish — Patrick Dean Maxey (@pkdnmaxey) January 16, 2021

@smoss At what point do you as an artist stop and say “This is irresponsible?” Do you not have a conversation with the promoters about social distancing? People are DYING because of Covid-19, especially people of color! But you got paid, right?! — Soul Brother Chris (@soulbrochris) January 16, 2021

I would NEVER risk my life for Lil Bow Wow.....🤦🏿‍♂️ Also, do we have NO COVID restrictions in H-Town? This club needs to be shut down. There are some awful ways to die, but death by Bow Wow has to be up there. Do better people. 😷 https://t.co/XgPq0H2aE3 — Rep. Monroe Nichols (@Monichols) January 16, 2021

With the surge of the backlash he received on Twitter like some of the above tweets, the rapper then defended himself in a series of replies to his fans which he later deleted. According to Entertainment Online, Bow Wow claimed that he had been 'hosting parties all year' and that he wore his mask except when he was hosting, as it was 'impossible' to perform with the mask on. He further added that it wasn't 'his party', but was still facing the heat for the incident, in the since-deleted tweet.

The rapper had also claimed that he was tested for COVID-19 prior to his performance at the Houston nightclub and that he had worn the mask off stage as well, before removing it to perform his 2005 track Like Me. The backlash also comes a week after Rapper Bow Wow was seen partying with a bunch of women on a boat, as he was promoting his upcoming TV series, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, in its second season which debuted on We tv on January 7, 2021, for 10 episodes.

Predictably, Bow Wow doesn’t understand what the problem is here https://t.co/eHHeHnGhPP pic.twitter.com/vIGNLsAyVX — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) January 18, 2021

