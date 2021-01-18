Last Updated:

Rapper Bow Wow Defends Himself For His Packed Club Performance Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Rapper Bow Wow, also known as Shad Moss, faced flak from angry fans after he was seen performing at a packed nightclub in Houston amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Written By
Leander D'Silva
Rapper Bow Wow

Rapper Bow Wow has attracted more trouble from angry fans after he uploaded an Instagram story of himself showing him performing in a packed nightclub in Houston, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The 33-year-old artist was seen alongside dozens of his fans in the now-expired Instagram story, uploaded last Friday night. The rapper was celebrating club promoter Larry Morrow’s birthday during a kickoff event at Clé Houston on last Friday night (January 15), which was hosted by rapper Meek Mill.

Read more: Did You Know Will Smith Voiced THIS Legendary Character From HBO's 'Happily Ever After'?

More about Bow Wow's club performance

Bow Wow's club performance drew a lot of criticism from his angry fans on Twitter, where several have commented that his total 'disregard' for the lives of his fans was insensitive especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Bow Wow shared footage on Instagram performing to hundreds of partygoers, who are mostly maskless. No social distancing guidelines appeared to be in effect despite the surging COVID-19 cases in Texas.

The following morning, Bow Wow’s name began trending on Twitter after the video went viral, while social media blasted him for hosting a party amidst the coronavirus pandemic crisis hitting hard in the US. Here are some of the tweets posted by fans over violation of COVID-19 regulations. Some have even tweeted directly at the musician, whose real name is Shad Moss, and accused him of having zero regards for the crowd's safety as well as his own.

Read more| Neil Mahoney, Emmy-nominated Editor And Producer, Passes Away At 43; Details Inside

Read more| Rapper Dr Dre Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

With the surge of the backlash he received on Twitter like some of the above tweets, the rapper then defended himself in a series of replies to his fans which he later deleted. According to Entertainment Online, Bow Wow claimed that he had been 'hosting parties all year' and that he wore his mask except when he was hosting, as it was 'impossible' to perform with the mask on. He further added that it wasn't 'his party', but was still facing the heat for the incident, in the since-deleted tweet.

The rapper had also claimed that he was tested for COVID-19 prior to his performance at the Houston nightclub and that he had worn the mask off stage as well, before removing it to perform his 2005 track Like Me. The backlash also comes a week after Rapper Bow Wow was seen partying with a bunch of women on a boat, as he was promoting his upcoming TV series, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, in its second season which debuted on We tv on January 7, 2021, for 10 episodes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss)

Read more| Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment On Kourtney's Post Despite Being With Amelia Hamlin

Promo Pic: @shadmoss via Instagram.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT