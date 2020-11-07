Rapper King Von, 26, Dies After Shooting In Atlanta Outside Nightclub

Rapper King Von passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, after a shooting outside a nightclub in Atlanta, according to the police of the city. The shootout was the result of an altercation between two groups of men which led to the death of two people, one being King Von. Read on to know more details:

American rapper King Von passes away at 26

The 26-year-old American rapper Dayvon Bennett, popularly known by his stage name King Von passed away yesterday on November 6, 2020, as per reports in USA Today. The rapper and his group were involved in an argument with another group of men that escalated into gunfire, as per a statement by Officer Steve Avery of the Atlanta Police Department. Bennett was then taken to a hospital within the area, where he succumbed to his wounds.

According to USA Today, Avery’s statement says, "At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting. Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle. The investigation into this incident remains open and very active."

According to the police, the incident happened outside Monaco Hookah Lounge, around which two off-duty officers in uniform and an on-duty officer who was patrolling nearby confronted the groups and fired shots. In a statement, they said, “Three of the persons shot in the incident have died as a result of their wounds and three others are being treated in area hospitals. The officers were not injured.”

The Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into the incident to determine which of the people involved were struck by gunfire from the suspects and if any of them were struck by gunfire from the officers. The investigation of the case remains open. Police have said the charges are foreseen against two suspects who were caught on the scene.

