Priyanka Chopra Jonas Calls Miss India 2000's Dress 'most Uncomfortable Outfit'

Over the past few years, Priyanka has graced the red-carpets across the globe and made headlines with her stunning and stylish avatars. In her latest interview with People, the former Miss World opened up about her most uncomfortable red-carpet outfits. PeeCee informed that her Miss India 2000 outfit was one of the most uncomfortable ones as it was ‘taped’ to her skin.

The actor went on to add that by the time she won in the end, she was stressed so much because the entire tape came off. And while walking on the stage, she kept her hands up doing ‘namaste’. Everyone thought it was a namaste but it was holding the dress up for her, she revealed.

She further revealed that the red velvet Ralph Lauren number for Met Gala 2018 was the second most uncomfortable look. She said that for the corset under that outfit, she couldn’t breathe and felt like it reshaped her ribs. It was 'so hard' to sit during dinner, she added. She even revealed that she couldn’t eat too much that night. The actor created a buzz internationally wearing the outfit.

This is not the first time that the actors have opened up about the uncomfortable fashion. Back in 2019, Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit too received a lot of criticism for her tiny waist, which the fashionista even revealed to be 'painful'. Meanwhile, according to the Hindustan Times, PeeCee was in Germany for a few weeks to shoot for her film Matrix 4. The makers have not revealed Priyanka’s role but Keanu Reeves will be back in the lead role.

Earlier this week, she returned to the US home and reunited with her hubby Nick Jonas to celebrate her second Karwa Chauth on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Sharing a stunning picture of her in a red saree along with photos of her with Nick, the actor wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.❤️ I love you @nickjonas". Take a look.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

