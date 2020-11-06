Ali Fazal Starrer Death On The Nile Won't Release In December, Postponed Indefinitely

Ali Fazal starrer Death on the Nile, which was slated to release on December 18, 2020, has been rescheduled. Various reports revealed that there has been a change in the release that and that it won't be coming out this holiday season. Death on the Nile cast also includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Kenneth Branagh and Letitia Wright. The film is based on an Agatha Christie novel of the same name and is being distributed by 20th Century Studios.

Also Read | Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Enjoy Visiting The Pyramids Of Egypt; Display Love For Each Other

Ali Fazal's Death on the Nile indefinitely postponed

According to a report by Variety, Death on the Nile won't release in December because of the uncertainty related to the opening of the cinema halls and movie theatres in the US. Only 50% of the theatres have opened in the US and major markets like New York and Los Angeles continue to remain closed. Death on the Nile is based on the Agatha Christie novel having the same title and is an adventure thriller movie. The plot of the book revolves around Detective Hercule Poirot, who investigates the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on the Nile River.

Another December release titled Free Guy, featuring Ryan Reynolds and produced by 20th Century Studios has also been postponed. Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, is now the last potential Hollywood blockbuster for 2020, with December 25 as the release date. Other than Death on the Nile, movies like James Bond's No Time to Die and Black Widow have also been pushed to 2021.

Also Read | Ali Fazal On 'Mirzapur 2' Boycott Calls, Says 'Hate Needs To Be Tackled With Peace'

Also Read | Richa Chadha Poses With Beau Ali Fazal On Red Carpet Of El Gouna Film Festival

Ali Fazal's Movies

Ali Fazal, who last appeared on the web series Mirzapur 2, has worked in South Indian movies, Hindi movies and is now setting foot in Hollywood. The actor has been part of several Hindi films like Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Khamoshiyan, Happy Bhag Jayegi, among others and has made a name for himself. The actor is now working on several Hollywood films like Death on the Nile, Codename: Johnny Walker and has been a part of a British film called Victoria and Abdul.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Piques Curiosity As He Hints At New Announcement, Frenzy Fans Ask For Hint

Also Read | Ali Fazal Pens Quirky Note For Richa Chadha, Says 'Found Cat Woman With Her Mask Off'

Image Credits: Officialagathachristie Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.