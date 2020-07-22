Red Velvet's 'Naughty' Is A Candy-coated Dark Song Infused With Glamour; Watch

Recently, the South Korean pop girl gang, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Irene showcased their dancing skills in a new futuristic music video for their single, Naughty. Naughty is an upbeat dance track with a catchy hook, which was released on Youtube on July 19, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the song and the music video:

Also Read | Red Velvet's Monster MV By Irene And Seulgi Delayed, Fans Express Outrage On Twitter

Naughty showcases Irene and Seulgi's electrifying chemistry

Naughty features the South Korean superstars, Irene and Seulgi grooving gracefully to the song, while their soul-soothing voices concoct into an offbeat rhythm, which is modified with hints of hip-hop. The makers of the music video went with a monochromatic theme, which is very unusual when compared to the previous videos of Red Velvet, giving the final piece an elegant and classy touch. Besides the catchy graphics used in the music video, what works in the favour of the song is Irene and Seulgi’s electrifying chemistry, which speaks of rivalry and a thirst to prove each other the best.

Also Read | All About Red Velvet - The Popular 5-member Music Group In K-pop World

In the music video, Irene and Seulgi oscillate between ‘frightening and seductive’ modes, simmering their chemistry in a twisted, yet candy-coated darkness. However, the highlight of the song is the eerie modulated vocal melody, which is brilliantly infused with glamour and glitter. Watch the music video here:

Fans react:

Red Velvet had the biggest impact in 2020. From Psycho to Monster to Naughty with its tutting.



Feel free to change my mind. pic.twitter.com/U1Ly8sqsbg — morgie #HYLT (@jisoosthumbss) July 21, 2020

but honestly who’s doing it like red velvet. have you seen any other kpop music video and choreography like naughty????? pic.twitter.com/2QaQrgxMwc — iza 💙 (@rvjoohyunnie) July 21, 2020

'Naughty' has now surpassed Psycho for the most #1 on iTunes Song Chart by Red Velvet.



Naughty #1: 17

Psycho #1: 16



Download:https://t.co/q07O73FvR9#EpisodeIRENE @RVsmtown pic.twitter.com/aYDZHJS0Qj — RVElites & MONSTER (@rvelites) July 21, 2020

Also Read | Red Velvet's Monster MV By Irene And Seulgi Delayed, Fans Express Outrage On Twitter

All About Red Velvet:

Formed and managed by SM Entertainment, Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group, which consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri, who joined the group in March 2015, following their first major release, Ice Cream Cake. Some of their topmost and well-received songs include Red Flavor, Power Up Happiness, Ice Cream Cake, Dumb Dumb, Russian Roulette, Rookie, Peek-a-Boo, Bad Boy and Psycho. If the reports are to be believed, Red Velvet has received numerous accolades throughout their career, most prominent ones being the Golden Disc New Artist Award, the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group, Song of the Year Award at the Asia Artist Awards for Umpah Umpah and Stage of the Year at the Soribada Best K-Music Awards. The group has also ventured into the Japanese music industry with #Cookie Jar in 2018.

Also Read | All About Red Velvet - The Popular 5-member Music Group In K-pop World

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.