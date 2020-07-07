Red Velvet's Monster MV By Irene And Seulgi Delayed, Fans Express Outrage On Twitter

Kpop group Red Velvet's fans have to wait a bit longer for the release of Irene and Seulgi Monster music video. The Kpop group's management SM Entertainment provided a statement about this delay on Twitter. However, once the announcement hit social media, fans were fuming and slammed the management for the music video's delay.

SM Entertainment announces about ‘Monster’ MV delay

The global music industry welcomed the addition of Kpop music with open arms. Over the last few years, Kpop artists and groups have been thriving globally and delivering several chart-topping hits. As these artists climbed the charts, their fan-base also witnessed a steady rise. So when these Kpop fans get furious over an issue, their anger leads to a definitive answer.

This same situation happened when Red Velvet fans were left furious since the Monster MV was not released on scheduled time. It all started when the song Monster was recently released. It was the EP sung by Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi. As the Monster audio dropped on Monday, July 6, 2020, fans expected that the MV will be released as well.

But this did not happen. Many fans were constantly tweeting and asking for the Monster MV to be dropped. But these Red Velvet fans did not receive any announcement for nearly six hours. When SM Entertainment, Red Velvet’s management, finally made an announcement they received severe backlash. Some fans called out the management team for not being professional while somewhere simply hurt by this delay.

SM Entertainment made this announcement on Twitter. In their tweet, Irene and Selugi’s management team informed the fans that the Monster MV will be released on July 7, 2020. They also apologised to the fans for the inconvenience caused and thanked them further for their support.

Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI 'Monster' MV will be released on 7/7 at 12PM (KST).



Please excuse the inconvenience caused by the delay, and thank you for your understanding and support. — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) July 6, 2020

IT TOOK YOU HOURS TO POST THIS WHEN YOU COULD HAVE DONE SO THE FIRST MINUTE EVERYTHING WENT DOWN TO SHIAT @SMTOWNGLOBAL — 뚜뚜🦦영🐥 (@wanwansforehead) July 6, 2020

"thank you for understanding"



hell no we don't understand what just happened & why it was delayed. many fans waited for the mv instead of doing other things. better give further explanations cause y'all wasted many time for being unorganized — KL ◈ #WatchMonsterNOW (@tiffany_rose___) July 6, 2020

i will not excuse it actually — &🥮 (@zimzIabm) July 6, 2020

Apart from Irene and Seulgi, Red Velvet also consists of Wendy, Joy, and Yeri. In the past few years, the Kpop band has delivered several chart-topping hits. Their songs Russian Roulette, Red Flavor, and Bad Boy were part of their last album The ReVe Festival: Finale in December 2019.

