From MC Todfod To MC Mawali, These Are Top Indian Rappers And Hip Hop Artists

The movie Gully Boy which placed a spotlight over the young Indian rappers and hip hop artists by featuring a genuine and raw story from the streets and 'chawls' of Mumbai have surely taken the raw Indian talent to the world level. The movie received a nomination entry for the Oscars being the only nomination from our country. Here is the list of many upcoming rap artists from India who were even featured in the web series Hip Hop Homeland. The web series showcased an in-depth look at the Indian underground hip-hop scenario. Here are some of the top Indian rappers who made it to the list showcasing budding Indian rappers list.

Upcoming new Indian regional rap artists

MC Todfod

MC Todfod aka Dharmesh Parmar lives in BDD Chawl in Worli in South Mumbai. The budding young rapper sings about cows, supporting the beef ban, and follows the beliefs of late social activist Rajiv Dixit (Swadeshi India). Parmar uses his rapping skill to advocate social issues in our country in the Gujarati language. He was one of the young rappers who made it to the Hip Hop Homeland and was featured in the web series.

Kinga Rhymes

Kinga Rhymes aka Sahir Nawab is the son of the Bollywood lyricist Nawab Arzoo raps about social awareness topics. He focuses specifically on causes like drug abuse, street fights and bad company. He mentions that he talks about these causes as he was vulnerable to these things himself once in his life.

MC Mawali

MC Mawali aka Aklesh Sutar is a Marathi rapper writing and showcasing his life and the people and experiences he comes across in his day to day life. MC Mawali has some strong opinions about westernisation in India and believes in staying true to his roots while singing in both Marathi and Hindi. His rap songs often follow konnakol rhythms.

