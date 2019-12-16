Chance The Rapper Announces Cancellation Of Upcoming ‘The Big Tour’

Chance the Rapper has been busy with his The Big tour. However recently the rapper took to Instagram to announce to his fans that he has cancelled all upcoming shows for the tour. The rapper had previously postponed the 2020 dates after the birth of his second daughter. Currently, the rapper has cancelled the tour once and for all.

Chance the Rapper Cancels Upcoming ‘The Big Tour’

The rapper mentioned in his Instagram caption that he is cancelling his tour. He mentioned that he knows how bad his fans may feel, however, he said due to some back and forth that has been happening he has decided to quit the show entirely. He said that it is for the best and for the best interest for everyone. He also mentioned that he will take this time to be with his family and also develop some brand new music. He also said he will work on and come up with one of the best shows to date. He also mentioned that he feels deeply sad for anyone who would’ve had the chance to be at their first concert ever.

In conclusion, he thanked the fans and expected he would be understood and supported by them. He wished everyone with good luck and fortune for the upcoming year. He also thanked his team and family for being supportive of him. He also promised his fans to come back even stronger and with something better in the coming year. He also expressed that he would like to see the fans soon.

