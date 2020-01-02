The Debate
Lexii Alijai Death: The Rapper Passes Away At 21 Leaving Fans Shattered

Music

News of young rapper Lexii Alijai's death broke just hours after she was last active on her social media handle. The artist breathed her last on January 1.

Young rising rap star Lexii Alijai passed away at the age of 21. Fans of the star were left devastated when news of her sudden death broke just hours after she was active on social media. Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, died on January 1, 2020. Cause of the death of the Minnesota-born rapper has not been revealed yet. 

Lexii Alijai passes away on January 1

According to reports, Alijai's cousin Raeisah Khan confirmed the news on Facebook and wrote that: "Your a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten! I’m so lost for words...my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul. It’s too soon." American singer Kehlani Parrish was among the first to share the tragic news online. Lexii's last tweet on Twitter was birthday wish for Kehlani's manager David Ali which was at 12.51 am on January 1. People flocked to Twitter to condole the sudden death of the budding rapper.

Born on February 19, 1998, the rapper reportedly attended Creative Arts Secondary School, where her love for music flourished. Lexii gained a huge following by performing on the beats of popular artists such as Drake, Nas and Dej Loaf, and eventually dropped out of school to pursue her career full time. Her first full-length project titled Super Sweet 16 was released on her birthday. 

