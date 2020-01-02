Lexii Alijai Death: The Rapper Passes Away At 21 Leaving Fans Shattered

Young rising rap star Lexii Alijai passed away at the age of 21. Fans of the star were left devastated when news of her sudden death broke just hours after she was active on social media. Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, died on January 1, 2020. Cause of the death of the Minnesota-born rapper has not been revealed yet.

Lexii Alijai passes away on January 1

According to reports, Alijai's cousin Raeisah Khan confirmed the news on Facebook and wrote that: "Your a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten! I’m so lost for words...my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul. It’s too soon." American singer Kehlani Parrish was among the first to share the tragic news online. Lexii's last tweet on Twitter was birthday wish for Kehlani's manager David Ali which was at 12.51 am on January 1. People flocked to Twitter to condole the sudden death of the budding rapper.

it’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s shit i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for



why bro — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Jennifer Aniston's 2019 Net Worth: The 'Friends' Star' Journey From Leprechaun To Now

i keep typing and backspacing

you knew what you meant to me

everyone knew what you meant

you were so special bro

i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex

imma miss you so bad

you was about to get everything you always talked about



RIP MY BABY

I LOVE YOU LEX 4L — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Foam muscle rollers effective to maintain flexibility during workout?

Born on February 19, 1998, the rapper reportedly attended Creative Arts Secondary School, where her love for music flourished. Lexii gained a huge following by performing on the beats of popular artists such as Drake, Nas and Dej Loaf, and eventually dropped out of school to pursue her career full time. Her first full-length project titled Super Sweet 16 was released on her birthday.

Jennifer Aniston's Beauty And Fitness Secrets Are OUT And You Can Steal It Too!

rest in paradise <3 — 🏹 (@TCM1RL) January 2, 2020

it can’t be real.... — gheeda (@kehlanimila) January 1, 2020

This is unreal.. I’m not believing it. You’re still here I just know it. You helped with so much depression and heartache. 💔 wtf am I supposed to do?! Y’all lying on me y’all are. You’l be missed Lex, they don’t make em like you anymore ❤️🕊 — Imani 💋 (@maniitsunamii) January 2, 2020

Courteney Cox Compares Herself To Caitlyn Jenner, Leaves Jennifer Aniston In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.