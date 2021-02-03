Tiffany Haddish To Host 'The Big Concert For Small Business'; Alicia Keys & Others To Join

The telecom company, Verizon revealed its marketing plan this week for the Super Bowl Concert. The concert will take place on February 7. After the Super Bowl Concert, Verizon will stream The Big Concert for Small Business. This event will raise funds for small businesses. It will be a live event hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Read ahead to know more.

The Big Concert for Small Business

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffany Haddish will host the show that will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus. The show is produced by Roc Nation. It will have its focus on small businesses as part of Verizon’s multi-year commitment that helps one million small business owners rebound and thrive in the digital economy by 2030.

In a statement, Alicia Keys said that she was excited to bring good music for a meaningful cause partnering with Verizon. She said that small businesses were so important and they needed to do whatever they could to keep them alive. She also mentioned that the communities couldn’t recover without them. Alicia was also a part of Pay It Forward Live which was launched last year by Verizon.

The CMO of Verizon, Diego Scott added that when they had launched the Pay It Forward Live, which was also the weekly entertainment series that supported small businesses in 2020, they had no idea that the need for help would be so critical even after a year. He said that they made magic happen by collaborating with the entertainment industry and mobilizing the public that impacted thousands of businesses. He added that they were doing it again in a bigger way with The Big Concert for Small Business that would bring people together after Super Bowl LV to help the small businesses that were the heart of the American economy.

The company is also committing USD 10 million through the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) for historically underserved communities. Viewers can attend the concert at 11 p.m. It will be streamed on Verizon-owned platforms such as Yahoo and Fios, Twitter, Youtube, TikTok and others.

