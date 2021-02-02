Drake, 2 Chainz React After LeBron James Gets Heckled By 'Courtside Karen' Juliana Carlos

LeBron James' heckler Juliana Carlos was ejected after going back and forth with the Los Angeles Lakers star – becoming the highlight of the Lakers vs Hawks game on Monday night (Tuesday IST). Carlos was trolled on social media for trying to take on James, who is around a decade older than her. The interaction went viral, with even celebrities like Drake and 2 Chainz reacting on Instagram.

Also read |.Who is Juliana Carlos? LeBron James' heckler becomes the highlight of Lakers vs Hawks game

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

LeBron James heckled: Drake and other celebrities react on social media

"She off that season ticket holders Mojito," Drake wrote in the comments section. The rapper also added a bunch of crying emojis at the start, with fans replying in a similar fashion. James also reacted under the same video, along with 2 Chainz. Both simply added a bunch of emojis, which indicated that they too found the incident funny.

Also read | LeBron James heckler Juliana Carlos trolled on IG after altercation with Lakers star

Juliana Carlos Instagram: Fans troll Juliana on IG

While James resorted to looking at the incident as something funny, fans ended up trolling Juliana Carlos on Instagram and other social media platforms. Many seemed to have a problem with her language, unable to believe that she would somehow threaten to mess with King James. However, some also defended Carlos after listening to her Instagram story, which explained her side of the story.

Was Juliana Carlos husband also trolled?

As per Juliana, it was James who approached her husband first. She claimed that he abused them first, following which she got involved to defend her spouse. Fans ended up looking them up on Instagram, leaving some comments under recent posts. Many even shared their views on their personal lives, referring to her as a gold digger as well.

Also read | LeBron James heckler Juliana Carlos reveals her side of the story on Instagram: WATCH

LeBron James on Juliana Carlos

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

"Courtside Karen was MAD MAD," James wrote on Twitter after the game. The four-time NBA champion also addressed the situation while talking to the media, expressing he was glad fans are back in the arena. James said he needed the interactions, and missed them even. However, he did not think she should have been thrown out, even though she jumped in and said her piece while James and Chris Carlos were having a back and forth.

"I miss that interaction. I need that interaction." @KingJames discusses the courtside hecklers tonight in Atlanta. ðŸ¤·‍â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/CkfNSwOudn — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 2, 2021

Also read | LeBron James responds to heckler's Instagram rant: 'Courtside Karen was MAD MAD'

(Image credits: AP)