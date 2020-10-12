When Dwayne Bravo Collaborated With Shakti Mohan For Peppy Track 'The Chamiya Song'; Watch

Back in 2019, Dwayne Bravo and Shakti Mohan's collaboration created quite a stir amongst fans. The duo teamed up for a peppy wedding track titled The Chamiya Song. Shakti Mohan took to Instagram and broke the big news on November 28. She wrote, 'Mr Champion @djbravo47. Something awesome coming up.'

Soon, fans flooded the comments section with love. An amused fan wrote, 'Wow looking forward to it'. Whereas, many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

As per the report of United News Of India, Dwayne Bravo expressed that he has always been fascinated by the wedding culture of India. More so, he also made a fun remark and added that 'if given an opportunity, he can gatecrash any Indian wedding as he loves the entertaining fanfare associated with marriages'. Dwayne also mentioned that he was working with Rimi Nique on a gig and heard her humming the song during soundcheck. Soon, the hook word Chamiya caught his attention as it resonated with Champion.

As per the same report, Shakti Mohan added that when she heard the track initially, she was super excited about the vibe of the song and stated that it almost took her back to her sister’s wedding celebrations. Shakti called it an 'extremely upbeat track with a very catchy hook step'. The Chamiya Song was unveiled on December 7 and it garnered much-love from fans.

The Chamiya Song is voiced by DJ Bravo, Gaurav Dagaonkar and Rimi Nique. The music of the song is composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar and the lyrics and the rap lyrics are penned by Anurag Bhomia and Rimi Nique respectively. The peppy track is presented Song Fest India, in partnership with Hike Sticker Chat and stars Dwayne Bravo and Shakti Mohan, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Rimi Nique along with Gima Ashi, Zaid Darbar, Shayan Siddiqui and Aliya Hamidi. The music album has surpassed 25 million views online. In May 2020, the makers of the song also unveiled a lyrical video.

Shakti Mohan's song with Dwayne Bravo- The Chamiya Song

(Promo image source: Shakti Mohan Instagram)

