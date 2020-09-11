Dwayne Bravo Trends On Twitter After CPL 2020 Win, CSK Has Special Wish For The 'Champion'

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) beat the St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) final on Thursday, registering their fourth Caribbean Premier League title. Kieron Pollard’s men finished the tournament unbeaten, as they comprehensively won the CPL 2020. Many players part of CPL 2020 will now be seen plying their trade in the IPL 2020. After TKR won the CPL 2020, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo started trending on Twitter, with the cricketer’s IPL 2020 franchise CSK also having a special message for him.

TKR wins CPL: Match summary of final against SLZ

Batting first, St Lucia Zouks managed to score 154, as they were bowled out before they could bat their quota of 20 overs. Despite capable batsmen in the top order like Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal and Roston Chase getting starts, none could go onto score a big score in the CPL 2020 final. It was captain Kieron Pollard, who was the pick of the bowlers in the CPL 2020 final, finishing with figures of 4-0-30-4. TKR showed great skill in the second innings, as they kept up with the required run rate eventually, winning by eight wickets with 11 balls to spare. During the chase, both Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo scored unbeaten fifties, guiding their side to victory.

Dwayne Bravo trends on Twitter after TKR wins CPL

CSK Bowlers in CPL 2020



Imran Tahir

15 Wickets - Economy 5.42



DJ Bravo

9 Wickets - Economy 7.50



M Santner

6 Wickets - Economy 5.59 — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) September 10, 2020

After TKR won the CPL for a record fourth time, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo started trending on Twitter. Notably, Dwayne Bravo is the most successful captain in the Caribbean Premier League, captaining the Trinbago side that won the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018. CPL 2020 was also special for Dwayne Bravo, as the all-rounder became the first bowler to pick 500 T20 wickets during the tournament.

One of the first teams to congratulate the West Indian were his IPL 2020 franchise Chennai Super Kings. CSK posted a picture of Dwayne Bravo in a CSK jersey as they wrote that Dwayne Bravo is now a champion. Several other fans also tweeted to congratulate Dwayne Bravo, as they expressed their excitement that the cricketer will next be seen playing for CSK in the IPL 2020.

Dwayne Bravo wins CPL 2020 again but fans concerned over injury

If Raina and Harbhajan not participating didn't amke things harder, Bravo having 'an issue with his knee' and not bowling in the CPL T20 Final last night comes as another headache for MS. Lowering my expectations as days pass by! #CSK — V-R Isolated 🏠 (@NaanumEngineer) September 11, 2020

Today Dwayne Bravo didn't bowl in the CPL final despite his team reaching the 20th over.

The last time Bravo had this misfortune during his T20 career was in the 2012 T20 World Cup against England - played 328 matches in between!#CPL2020 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 10, 2020

However, while the majority of the fans celebrated Dwayne Bravo’s achievements, some expressed their concern online as well. Notably, Dwayne Bravo didn’t bat or bowl during the CPL 2020 final, with media reports suggesting that the 36-year-old was suffering from a knee issue. Fans pointed out the same, as they expressed their concerns about whether the all-rounder will be able to perform for CSK in IPL 2020.

Image Credits: CSK Twitter