Dwayne Bravo Thanks Puma For Delivering Special 'yellow' IPL 2020 Shoes, See Picture

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on Saturday in the UAE. The tournament opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have been toiling hard on the field to gear up for the cricketing carnival.

Dwayne Bravo Puma shoes: West Indian all-rounder thanks Puma for new 'bad boys'

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo joined the CSK team recently as he was busy playing in the CPL 2020. Dwayne Bravo reached the UAE on September 13 and since then, he has been under quarantine. The Caribbean cricketer, who is quarantining in his hotel room, has been pretty active on social media.

On Thursday, Dwayne Bravo took to Instagram and posted a photo of his personalized Puma shoes that the footwear brand sent him for the IPL 2020. Dwayne Bravo thanked Puma India for sending him the shoes that he will now wear during the IPL 2020. The stunning Dwayne Bravo Puma shoes are yellow in colour with the title of his famous song 'Champion' inscribed on them. Dwayne Bravo also expressed his excitement for the lucrative league by tagging the CSK team's Instagram handle and saying that he is ready.

Dwayne Bravo recently won CPL 2020 with Trinbago Knight Riders under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. The CSK all-rounder had last won the CPL title in 2018 and subsequently went on to win the IPL with CSK the same year. Dwayne Bravo will look to replicate his feat from 2018 and guide CSK to another IPL title.

Dwayne Bravo is one of the most important members of the CSK team. The 36-year-old. who has been MS Dhoni's go-to man in the death overs, has repaid his captain's faith more often than not. His performances will be crucial in determining how far the CSK team go into the tournament.

Dwayne Bravo net worth

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Dwayne Bravo net worth is $28 million. The Bravo net worth includes his income from being a West Indies international cricketer and playing in several franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. He also earns through the songs that he writes and sings. Dwayne Bravo also has a clothing brand in Barbados, which also contributes to his net worth.

