Remember When Jimin Was 'revealed' As New Member Of BTS? See His First Tweet Inside

K-pop boy band BTS has a massive fan following all over the world. Each band member from the boy band is dearly loved by their fans and Jimin is no exception to the rule. Do you remember how BTS’ Jimin was introduced to the fans when he had joined the band first?

Remember when BTS' Jimin joined the boy band seven years ago?

It has been over seven years when the official Twitter handle of the K-pop boy band announced that they are introducing a new member to the band. The tweet introducing Jimin to the fans roughly translated to, “The new member is on the blog, haha. It’s a dancer this time.” Check out the tweet from seven years ago.

BTS' official tweet 'revealing' Jimin

http://t.co/lUV67FND 새멤버는 블로그에 하하 이번엔 춤이네요 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 12, 2013

A few days after the Tweet about him had gone out via the official handle, he did not shy away from interacting with the band’s fans back in the day. While Jimin has managed to gain a lot of popularity over the years, the singer back then has asked fans to “Please welcome me” back in the day. He had further mentioned that he is 19 years of age and that he loves to dance.

His first tweet through the band’s official Twitter handle translated to, “Hello~ This is Jimin. I was finally revealed on Twitter~! I’m 19 years old now and I love to dance! Please welcome me!” Check out the tweet below.

BTS' Jimin's first tweet from BTS Twitter handle

안녕하세요~ 지민입니다.

트위터에 이제 공개가 되었네요~!

이제 19살이고 춤을 좋하합니다!

반겨주세요! — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 24, 2013

BTS Jimin's dance video

Big Hit Entertainment had also shared a dance practice video of Jimin when they introduced him on Twitter as a BTS member. The dance video garnered over 2 million views with over 189 thousand likes on the video. Watch the video below.

BTS Jimin's songs

After joining BTS in 2013, he also collaborated with a fellow member Jungkook and made the song Christmas Day. The two went on to make a cover of We Don’t Talk Anymore, originally sung by Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez. Jimin has participated in a number of shows like Hello Counselor, Please Take Care of My Refrigerator and God’s Workplace. The singer has also performed his first solo, Promise, which released in the year 2018. Another solo track performed by him is Christmas Love.

BTS Jimin's Instagram pictures with the band

