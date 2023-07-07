Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef Announce Separation After 6 Years Of Marriage, Here's Why

Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, announced on Thursday that they have chosen to separate after being married for six years. The couple, who exchanged vows in 2018, conveyed their decision to part ways while emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their children. They shared similar statements on their individual Instagram profiles, disclosing the news of their separation.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef initially connected on Instagram in 2015.

Their relationship was publicly confirmed at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala.

Ricky Martin is known for his songs such as Livin’ La Vida Loca, I Don’t Care, She’s All I Ever Had and more.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef opt for a peaceful separation

Actor Ricky Martin took to his Instagram account to express that he and Jwan Yosef have contemplated the state of their relationship for some time. He wrote, "After careful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for the sake of our children."

(Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef shared this note | Image: Ricky Martin/Instagram)

The statement further highlighted their shared desire to maintain a healthy and harmonious family dynamic, rooted in their genuine friendship. Ricky affirmed that they will continue to co-parent their children, Lucia and Renn. In conclusion, they expressed gratitude towards their fans for the unwavering love and support they received throughout their marriage.

How Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef crossed paths

The renowned singer Ricky Martin first encountered Jwan Yosef, an artist and painter, on Instagram in 2015. Reportedly, Ricky was captivated by Jwan's art and expressed his admiration. After several months of communication, Ricky flew to London to meet Jwan in person.

(A file picture of the ex-couple | Image: Twitter)

The following year, the couple made their relationship public during a red carpet event. Their engagement was announced during their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in January 2018, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. Later that year, their daughter Lucia was born in December, and in 2019, their son Renn joined the family.