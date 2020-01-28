Rihanna Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Lakers' Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

One of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 27th. Kobe Bryant was among at least four people travelling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiralling down, according to TMZ Sports. Tributes and condolences for the basketball legend came pouring in from celebrities and people alike. Recently Rihanna shared a heartfelt tribute to Bryant and his teenage daughter.

Rihanna's tribute to the legend

The singer took to her Instagram and shared a snap of her 41-year-old holding his daughter in his arms. In the caption, Rihanna explained that the tragic news to Bryant's helicopter crash had not completely sunk in yet.

Take a look at her heartfelt tribute below-

Helicopter crash

According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed and burst into flames amidst foggy conditions above Calabasas on Sunday morning (Monday IST). The official reason for the crash is currently under investigation.

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board the chopper, according to reports.

However, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna was also among those dead, reports TMZ. Furthermore, various reports also confirm that Kobe Bryant and his daughter were on their way to a basketball game when the incident took place.

The identities of all the 7 people on the helicopter along with Bryant and his daughter has been revealed. They include John Altobelli (56), Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester (45), Payton Chester (13), Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Kobe Bryant excelled for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and featuring in 18 All-Star Games before announcing retirement following the 2016 season.

The stunning death of the shooting guard came just hours after he toasted fellow NBA icon and current Laker LeBron James for passing him for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list. Kobe Bryant was considered the favourite to be installed into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, set to be announced next month.

