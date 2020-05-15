Rihanna And Other Female Artists Who Have Made A Mark In Music Industry

Women have made their mark in every field today, giving head-on competition to men. There is no talent left that has been untouched by women anymore. Breaking the barricades of colour, age and culture, many female artists have made a name for themselves in the Entertainment world. Here is a list of female artists of colour who have established a very successful name in the Hollywood music industry. Read ahead to know more-

Female artists of colour who are very successful singers

Rihanna

Rihanna is one of the very few international stars that are loved massively all across the world. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the beats of her soothing voice. Rihanna started her career in 2005 when she signed up with Def Jam Recordings, that earned her significant recognition in the industry. Having sold over 250 million records today, Rihanna is one of the world's best-selling music artists. Her accolades include nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records. Forbes ranked her among the top ten highest-paid celebrities in 2012 and 2014. As of 2019, Rihanna marks as the highest-paid female musician with a reported net worth of $600 million.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé was born and raised in Houston, Texas. As a child, she used to perform in various singing and dancing competitions. She made her silver screen debut with Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002). A year later, she recorder her first solo album, Dangerously in Love which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. Since then, Beyoncé has released six studio albums and created different records. She has won more than 20 Grammy Awards along with several other accolades.

Cardi B

Cardi B is an American rapper, songwriter, television personality and actor. She became an internet celebrity after several of her posts and videos became popular on Vine and Instagram. From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York to follow her music aspirations and released two mixtapes—Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Later, she rose to fame after she signed with the music label, Atlantic Records in 2017. Recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time, Cardi B is known for her aggressive flow and candid lyrics, which have received widespread media coverage. Her accolades include a Grammy Award, seven Billboard Music Awards, 5 Guinness World Records, 4 American Music Awards, and 11 BET Hip Hop Awards. In 2018, Time included her on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Nicki Minaj

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, known commonly by her stage name Nicki Minaj, is a Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper, singer, and songwriter. She gained public recognition after releasing the mixtapes Playtime Is Over (2007), Sucka Free (2008), and Beam Me Up Scotty (2009). Cited as one of the most influential female rap artists of all time, Nicki Minaj has received numerous accolades, including six American Music Awards, 11 BET Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and two Billboard Women in Music Awards. She has also been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards. In 2016, she was included on the annual Time list of the 100 most influential people in the world. As of 2019, Nicki Minaj has sold 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the world's best selling music artists.

Shakira

Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress and philanthropist. She made her recording debut under Sony Music Colombia at the age of 13, and rose to prominence in Spanish-speaking countries with her next albums, Pies Descalzos (1995) and Dónde Están los Ladrones? (1998). Shakira entered the English-language market with her fifth album, Laundry Service (2001). Shakira has received numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, twelve Latin Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards, six Guinness World Records and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is ranked as the most-streamed Latin artist on Spotify and became one of only three female artists to have two YouTube videos exceeding two billion views. For her philanthropic work with her Barefoot Foundation and her contributions to music she received the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year and Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year awards in 2011. She was appointed to the President's Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics in the US in 2011, and Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in 2012. Forbes ranked her among the top-earning women in music in 2008 and 2019. Shakira is the first artist to perform three times at the FIFA World Cup.

