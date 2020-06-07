Rihanna's Best Looks To Take Inspiration From: See Pics Inside

Rihanna is quite experimental and a risk-taker when it comes to her sartorial choices. Besides being a very popular singer, she knows how to crush the red carpet every time she makes an appearance. The pop star loves to experiment with her street style looks and is a rule breaker. She has evolved from donning chic outfits. Now, Rihanna does not shy away from trying out bright colours and distinct styles. So, we have compiled some of her best looks to inspire you to try on different occasions.

Work-from-home outfit

Amid the lockdown, work-from-home outfits have gained immense popularity. People have been clicking raw mirror selfies in casual ensembles or shorts and posting them on their social media handles. You can try Rihanna’s pale green hoodie to match with your similar-shaded pants for a classic look. Whenever you go out for groceries, make heads turn with your floral masks and monotone ensemble. Take a look.

Travel outfit

Travel outfits do not need to be bulky, especially during the summertime. For clothes to be fashionable, they need to look soothing to the eyes. Rihanna has opted for a breezy and strappy white top in this look. Standing amid the lush green farm, she has kept her curly hair loose. One can don a light Kurta with jeans or a strappy top with shorts for travelling purpose for a hustle free journey.

Girls day out attire

Girls day out need to be special. Rihanna has opted for all kinds of shades and outfits to inspire cool clothing. In this photo, she has donned a bright green coloured shirt dress featuring a belt. For a rounded off look, she made added a twist by making it an off-shoulder dress and sported a silver choker for a complete look. One can choose quirky yet classy outfits for a girls’ day out. Take a look.

Formal look

If one wants to sport a formal look, Rihanna’s grey ensemble has everything to take inspiration from. She has paired a light grey top with cool pants. She matched the ensemble with a classy dark-shaded blazer and accessorised it with a silver choker piece. You can opt for this stylish outfit for a formal meeting.

Date night outfit

Date night outfit needs one to look ravishing yet subtle in any outfit. Rihanna’s pale green dress fulfills the purpose. Featuring a high-neck, the little dress has a distinct colour and can be paired with heels of any shades. The singer has opted for a simple hairdo by tying a bun.

