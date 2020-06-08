Rihanna Stole The Show In These Adam Selman Outfits; Take A Look

Rihanna's fashion sense is very unique as she likes to take risks and wears unusual statement pieces. Besides being a very popular singer, she is one of the most loved models to walk the ramp and red carpet. Over the years, she has worn many iconic dresses. Be it in the Grammy's or the Met Gala, Rihanna's style has always been up to the mark. She has been a big fan of fashion designer Adam Selman and has walked the ramp for him on several occasions. Here are some of the best outfits of Adam Selman that Rihanna has worn.

Rihanna in Adam Selman outfits

In June of 2014, Adam Selman made an outfit from scratch for Rihanna to wear at the CFDA Awards that happen in New York. The outfit was made by hand and was fitted with crystals. A team of 20 people from Adam Selman's teams reportedly glued over 230,000 Swarovski crystals on Rihanna’s gown. This outfit was loved by fans. Take a look at the making of the dress here.

Adam Selman’s 20-person team gluing 230,000 Swarovski crystals on Rihanna’s CFDA gown. Impeccable. pic.twitter.com/RfUw0CLWxv — 𝓜. (@MEENAVOGUEE) June 28, 2016

Rihanna x Adam Selman at his fashion show in 2014 😍🌬 pic.twitter.com/De7H1h6Jgn — beba (ғᴀɴ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ) (@rihannakillah) October 17, 2018

This second outfit was also worn at the fashion show in 2014. In the picture, Rihanna can be seen in a pearl white one-piece dress. The dress is in a match with the pearl jewellery she has sported in the picture. In the pictures, she can be seen with Adam Selam.

Adam Selam has also shared several pics of Rihanna on his Instagram handle and showed off Riri's badass outfits. In the post, Rihanna is sporting a white top which has a been designed by Adam. On the top, a bottle of nail polish is spilled, creating Adam's name. Take a look.

In the above-embedded post, Rihanna is seen sporting black lingerie. This outfit was made with a collaboration of Rihanna's brand Savage X Fenty and Adma Selman. The net-like black outfit was loved by fans.

In the next post, Riri is seen in a satin blacktop and is also seen in white frame dark glasses. This outfit was worn by Rihanna during one of her interviews with a magazine. This outfit is simply elegant.

In this post, we can see Rihanna in red lingerie and a red cover to go on top of the outfit. This outfit is made by Savage X Fenty and Adma Selman. This outfit is from Savage X Fenty's latest collection and has got a lot of attention from fans.

