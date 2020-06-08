Rihanna's Songs From 'Home' Including 'Towards The Sun' To Add To Your Playlist

Home is a 2015 computer-animated science-fiction comedy film produced under the banner of DreamWorks Animation. Home is loosely based on 2007’s children book The True Meaning of Smekday written by Adam Rex. Directed by Tim Johnson, Home features the voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Jones.

The story takes place on near-future planet Earth which is invaded by an alien race namely Boov. However, a fierce human girl namely Gratuity Tucci aka Tip manages to avoid the capture and goes on a run with a Boov fugitive. Together they form an unlikely friendship as they search for Tip’s mother. Barbadian singer Rihanna has lent her voice to Tip, a teenage girl who befriends the Boov fugitive namely ‘Oh’. Rihanna has also sung three melodious songs in the movie. Here’s taking a look at Rihanna’s songs from the sci-fi movie Home.

ALSO READ| Rihanna's Most Memorable Songs From Her Album 'Unapologetic'; See Tracks Here

Towards the Sun

Towards the sun is a mid-tempo pop and R&B ballad recorded by Rihanna. Written jointly by Tiago Carvalho and Gary Go, Towards the Sun features pounding drums, swirling effects and positive uplifting lyrics. Lyrically, the song gives motivation to people which could be heard in the lines, “Turn your face towards the sun, let the shadows fall behind you”. The song was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| Here Are Rihanna's Memorable Songs From Her Album 'Good Girl Gone Bad'

Dancing in the Dark

Dancing in the Dark is another hit song from Home recorded by Rihanna. Dancing in the Dark was jointly written by Easter Dean and Maureen Anne McDonald. It is an up-tempo peppy R&B number with snap beats. The funky song features how Rihanna’s character wants to dance in the dark without stopping till she lights the night with shooting stars.

ALSO READ| Rihanna's Best Looks To Take Inspiration From: See Pics Inside

As Real as You and Me

As Real as You and Me is another uplifting song from the sci-fi Home. Sung by Rihanna, As Real as You and Me takes viewers on an emotional roller coaster ride. Lyrically, the song describes how accidents and fatal diseases are real even though everyone hates to talk or think about it. It says how anyone could fall down before their saviour could return and hence we should comfort each other whenever we could because no one knows what can happen.

ALSO READ| When Rihanna Impressed Netizens With Stunning Selfies On Instagram; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.