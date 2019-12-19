Rihanna's Hit Songs That Fans Can Never Get Enough Of; From 'Umbrella' To 'Diamonds'

Rihanna needs no introduction. The 31-year-old singer-actor is one of the top celebrities globally. Rihanna has struggled her way through stardom and is now recognised worldwide. The singer has managed to make it to the top list of Forbes 100 most powerful women in the world. Having sold over 250 million records, Rihanna is one of the world's best-selling music artists. She has earned nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records. Talking about her music, Rihanna has a song for every mood, every season and every reason to listen to her music. Here are five songs of Rihanna which you need to add to your playlist.

Umbrella

Umbrella was sung by singer Rihanna for her album Good Girl Gone Bad. The song also featured American rapper Jay-Z. The single was one of the highest digital debuts in the United States at the time and remained at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The song received rave reviews from fans and critics. The video also got over 5 million views on YouTube.

We Found Love

We Found Love was sung by Rihanna from her album, Talk That Talk. The song was written and produced by, and performed by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris. The song released on September 22, 2011. The video won a Grammy for "Best Short Form Music Video" at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards and also Video of the Year. The video features Rihanna and Dudley O'Shaughnessy and received lots of praises for the video and it also got around 8 million views on YouTube.

Diamonds

Diamonds was recorded by singer Rihanna for her album, Unapologetic. The song was written by Sia together with its producers, Benny Blanco and StarGate. The song premiered on September 26, 2012. The song had sold over 7.5 million copies worldwide and became one of the best-selling singles of all-time. The song received rave reviews from fans and the video got over 14 million views on YouTube.

Work

Work is a song recorded by singer Rihanna for her eighth studio album, Anti, featuring Canadian rapper Drake. The song was critically acclaimed by fans and the song remained at the top for nine weeks. The song Work also became the first dancehall song to top the Billboard Hot 100 since Sean Paul's Temperature. The video was also received well by the audience and got over 10 million views.

