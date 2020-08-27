Rihanna's Number One Beauty Icon Is Her Mother, Says 'I Had The Best Teacher'

On August 26, Rihanna's rumoured love interest, A$AP Rocky interviewed the singer and asked her several questions. Amid her interview, Rihanna went on to talk about her mother and also said that her "beauty icon" is none other than her mother, Monica. Here's what Rihanna had to say.

Rihanna talks about her mother

In an interview with Vogue, A$AP Rocky asked Rihanna about her number one beauty icon. Rihanna quipped that it may sound very cliche, and then revealed that her beauty icon is her mother. Rihanna explained to Rocky how her entire concept of beauty came from her mother.

Rihanna made another remark and revealed that she was so "intrigued" by her mother. Adding to this, the singing sensation exclaimed how she always liked to dress, look and do her hair and makeup like her mother. Rihanna gave insights into her mother's profession and stated that she was a salesgirl for beauty products and perfume. She stated that all of these ventures are things that have extended her creativity and have been a part of her brand overall. The Diamond singer asserted that she learned from the "best" and also called her mother her "best teacher."

Also Read | Rihanna sends fans into a frenzy as she asks lookalike, "Where's the album sis?"

Meanwhile, Rihanna's Instagram gives a sneak peek into her Fenty Beauty launches and her personal-professional whereabouts. She recently posted a video and spoke about her morning skincare routine. Earlier, the singer posted another video and shared her three-step skincare routine. Sharing the clip, Rihanna wrote, "My skincare journey has been quite complex...some parts of my face are oily, some are dry, fatigue from travel, plus I have super sensitive skin, and chile now being in my 30s? Making Fenty Skin was a challenge to cover all bases and thinking of the many skin types that are out there! But y’all know I love a good challenge." Watch the video below.

Also Read | Ariana Grande requests Rihanna to drop another music album, says 'please fill my ears'

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were papped as they hung out together during the Paris Fashion Week in 2019. Rihanna starred with A$AP Rocky in his music album, Fashion Killa. Speculations about the duo's relationship time and again hit the headlines. However, they have not made an official announcement about the same.

Also Read | 'Battleship' to 'Bring It On: All or Nothing': Here are movies in which Rihanna starred in

Also Read | Rihanna Unveils New Fenty Beauty Products Leaving Fans Amused; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.