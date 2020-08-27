Rihanna Trolls Rapper ASAP Rocky By Pulling Out Latter's First Red Carpet Look

Singer-entrepreneur Rihanna, whose skincare line Fenty Skin's launched last month, recently roasted peer ASAP Rocky while talking to him on a Zoom video call for magazine GQ. After asking a few questions about ASAP Rocky's skincare routine, Rihanna went on to poke fun at him while asking the former about his first red-carpet look. As the conversation between the duo moved ahead, Rihanna showed the photo of a young ASAP at the BET Awards, in which he opted for an all-black attire with a backward cap and Hermes belt.

Interestingly, she interrupted and asked him to not point out Hermès and Raf Simons. In his defense, Rocky tried to explain himself, but Rihanna pulled his leg and asked him to stop trying to make it sound dope. She repeatedly pointed her phone to the laptop camera and asked if it was him bursting into laughter.

Rihanna makes fun of A$AP Rocky’s first red carpet outfit 😂 pic.twitter.com/kxhyxcS5D1 — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) August 26, 2020

She concluded the conversation and said that he could have used some Fenty Skin back then. As the Zoom meeting moved forward, the two kept up the playful energy. Rihanna asked Rocky about his skin type, to which, the latter answered “handsome”. After a while, RiRi discussed the ways men can be excluded from self-care, despite proper grooming being attractive to everyone.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky dating rumours

According to a report by US Weekly, Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, broke up after three years of dating in January 2020. Her dating rumours with ASAP Rocky started making rounds on the internet when the duo was spotted dining together in February. However, neither Rihanna nor ASAP Rocky commented in public about the same. Apart from that, the singer and the rapper were seen getting cosy at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York in January.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty

The Diamonds singer will launch three products that every skin type can use in their daily skincare routine from her Fenty Skin range. The official social media handle of Fenty Skin has already revealed that the first three products will be Total Cleanser Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining serum, and Hydra Vizor invisible moisturiser broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen. The products started selling from July 31.

