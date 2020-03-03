Rihanna's Best Songs About Heartbreak That Will Help You Heal

Rihanna has worked in a number of songs which have turned out to be chartbusters. Her songs are loved for the rhythm and lyrics. Here is a look at some songs of Rihanna which were related to heartbreak.

Best of Rihanna's songs for heartbreak

1. Love On The Brain

Love On The Brain is one of the best songs by Rihanna. The song is loved mainly for the tone and the lyrics. The way it has been sung also plays a huge role in the song gaining recognition. Love On The Brain talks about a toxic relationship. It talks about how one person is being treated horribly but refuses to walk out of the relationship as they are in “love”. Have a look at the song here.

2. Take a Bow

Take a Bow was a song which was loved by the fans and critics alike. The song is mainly loved for the story that it tries to tell through the lyrics. In this song, Rihanna is talking about quitting a relationship as things have not been right for quite some time. She talks about him cheating and putting up a good show. She says in the song that she is done with all of it, she wants to take a bow and leave. Have a look at the video here.

3. Unfaithful

Unfaithful is another one of the many hits of Rihanna that are played even today. The song is liked mainly for its melody. The song talks about one's guilt as they cheat on their partners. In the song, she can be heard singing how she cannot be the one causing her partner trouble anymore. In this song, Rihanna is the one playing unfaithful. Have a look at the song here.

Read Rihanna's Lesser-known Songs That Could Not Rank On The Charts

Also read Rihanna Has Some Serious Acting Skills And These Films Are A Proof

4. Love The Way You Lie

Love The Way You Lie is a song which is much-loved amongst the listeners even today. The song is a collaboration between Rihanna and Eminem. This song is loved for its rap, rhythm, and music. This song has the most meaningful lyrics as it talks about a toxic relationship and a person’s inability to get out of it. This song is considered as one of Rihanna's best songs ever. Have a look at the song here.

Image Courtesy: Rihanna Instagram

Read Are You A Rihanna Fan? Here's A List Of Movies Featuring The Singing Sensation

Also read Rihanna Represents Sunshine & Happiness In These Yellow Outfits, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.